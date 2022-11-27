ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

Gephardt Daily

‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man killed in T-bone collision, rollover in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver died Thursday afternoon in West Jordan after a T-bone collision and rollover. The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Bangerter Highway and 9000 South. Lt. Rich Bell, West Jordan Police, told Gephardt Daily a...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Layton PD updates officer-involved shooting on I-15

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police have released the details on an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Interstate 15 that closed the freeway for hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was the only person injured, shot in the hip, in an episode that began at...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Missing is Tayet Le, last seen near 1116 W. North Temple. She is Asian, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman dead after Tooele house fire

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman has died after being caught in a house fire Tuesday morning. Tooele City fire and police departments were called to the scene, near 425 W. 500 South, at about 10:45 a.m., a statement from the TCFD says. “Upon...
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate hidden cameras found in student bathrooms on U campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have located two, possibly three cameras hidden in restrooms of the Student Life Center on campus. “A suspect has been identified and arrested,” according to a post Wednesday evening on the university’s website from John MacDonald, director of the Eccles Student Life Center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

