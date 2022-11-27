Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crossing guard hospitalized, juvenile treated, released after Orem auto-pedestrian incident
OREM, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident which caused a 62-year-old crossing guard to be hospitalized while an 11-year-old girl was treated and released with minor injuries. A social media post by Orem PD says the incident took place Wednesday about...
‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
Man killed in T-bone collision, rollover in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver died Thursday afternoon in West Jordan after a T-bone collision and rollover. The accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Bangerter Highway and 9000 South. Lt. Rich Bell, West Jordan Police, told Gephardt Daily a...
Layton PD updates officer-involved shooting on I-15
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police have released the details on an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Interstate 15 that closed the freeway for hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was the only person injured, shot in the hip, in an episode that began at...
Update: Man charged with placing covert cameras in U of U gym bathroom ID’d after caught on recordings
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police have identified the suspect arrested in a voyeurism case after hidden cameras were found in the mixed-gender bathroom stalls at the Student Life Center gym. Frederick William Weitze, 32, has been jailed on suspicion of:
Update: Salt Lake City pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City pedestrian was killed Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of 2100 East and 1300 South. First responders were dispatched to the accident site about 3:31 p.m. Bystanders were already performing...
Police warn of icy roads after pickup slides into garage of Roy residence
ROY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy City police are asking drivers to slow down after a pickup truck slipped on an icy, snow-covered street and slid into a stranger’s garage, causing structural damage. “Single vehicle crash in the area of 5600 S. 3400 West. Driver...
Driver, 78, critically injured after turning into path of TRAX train in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old driver suffered critical injuries Tuesday after he turned his car into the path of a TRAX train. The accident happened at 12:15 p.m. in the Decker Lane area of West Valley City, at 3360 S. 2700 West, says a statement from Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky.
Silver Alert issued for Salt Lake City woman
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman last seen Tuesday in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Missing is Tayet Le, last seen near 1116 W. North Temple. She is Asian, and...
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
Woman dead after Tooele house fire
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman has died after being caught in a house fire Tuesday morning. Tooele City fire and police departments were called to the scene, near 425 W. 500 South, at about 10:45 a.m., a statement from the TCFD says. “Upon...
Police investigate hidden cameras found in student bathrooms on U campus
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have located two, possibly three cameras hidden in restrooms of the Student Life Center on campus. “A suspect has been identified and arrested,” according to a post Wednesday evening on the university’s website from John MacDonald, director of the Eccles Student Life Center.
Former Salt Lake City Mayor ‘Rocky’ Anderson announces intent to run for the office again
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Salt Lake City mayor Ross “Rocky” Anderson has formally announced his intention to run for the office again. He announced earlier he would make the announcement at the Cake Salon, 1010 S. State St., and also...
LDS Church announces renovation plans for 2 historic buildings in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to renovate two historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City. The LDS Church-owned Lion House at 63 E. South Temple and Beehive House at 67 E. South Temple...
‘A Christmas Story, The Musical’ to bring festive cheer to Pioneer
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — For many of us, the festive season just wouldn’t feel right without an annual viewing of the classic movie “A Christmas Story.” And now the stage version is set to bring the cheer at Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Theatre Company this December.
