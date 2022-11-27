ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son

Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell. "Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Shocking Story of Steph Curry’s Workout That Made an NBA Player Throw Up

Steph Curry has some of the best endurance and cardio in the NBA. There's a reason why no NBA player can keep up with him, both in practice and in live games. The Basketball Illuminati podcast told a hilarious story about an anonymous NBA player trying to keep up with Steph Curry during a workout and failing in an epic fashion.
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Will Brutal December Slate Kill L.A.’s Season?

Your 8-12 Los Angeles Lakers' intense December slate is not for the faint of heart. This month, L.A. will face off against several of the best teams in the NBA, plus some other, very competitive clubs that look to be angling for postseason berths. Let's take a gander:. December 2nd...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday

Coming off a successful week by winning three of four matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers started off this week’s slate with a bang. As they made a stop at home to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this month, the Sixers picked up their second win over the Hawks to make it three in a row for themselves.
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Steph Curry Sells Bay Area Mansion For Massive Price

Many times when an NBA player sells their house it causes massive fan speculation about a potential trade - this isn't one of those situations. Steph Curry quietly sold his mansion in Atherton in 2021, but the report was just revealed on Tuesday by Dirt. Curry sold his mansion for...
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy