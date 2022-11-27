Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Welcomes First Son
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol took to social media to announce the birth of his baby boy with wife Catherine McDonnell. "Our baby boy has arrived!!" Gasol wrote. "We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! "
Centre Daily
NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?
The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: A Very Fashionable Russell Westbrook Breaks Down Two Buzzer-Beating Treys
The postgame atmosphere following your Los Angeles Lakers' dominant 128-109 blowout of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers was fairly buoyant, as could be seen by both the cool-as-a-cucumber comportment and the fashion choices of $47.1 million backup point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook noted that he "definitely, for sure" felt that...
Centre Daily
Shocking Story of Steph Curry’s Workout That Made an NBA Player Throw Up
Steph Curry has some of the best endurance and cardio in the NBA. There's a reason why no NBA player can keep up with him, both in practice and in live games. The Basketball Illuminati podcast told a hilarious story about an anonymous NBA player trying to keep up with Steph Curry during a workout and failing in an epic fashion.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade Options Centered Around Beverley and Nunn
The Lakers have been playing better basketball but are far from where they need to be. Since moving Russell Westbrook to the sixth man, the Lakers have been firing on all cylinders but there are still some moves the team can make. Of the new developments, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Will Brutal December Slate Kill L.A.’s Season?
Your 8-12 Los Angeles Lakers' intense December slate is not for the faint of heart. This month, L.A. will face off against several of the best teams in the NBA, plus some other, very competitive clubs that look to be angling for postseason berths. Let's take a gander:. December 2nd...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday
Coming off a successful week by winning three of four matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers started off this week’s slate with a bang. As they made a stop at home to take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this month, the Sixers picked up their second win over the Hawks to make it three in a row for themselves.
Centre Daily
‘Up to Coaching Staff’: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on Christian Wood Not Starting
So far, through 20 regular-season games, Luka Doncic could be the best player in the entire league in addition to clearly being the best player on the Dallas Mavericks. But outside of Doncic, who's the second-best player on the Mavs?. Some would say it's Christian Wood, who was acquired in...
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Sells Bay Area Mansion For Massive Price
Many times when an NBA player sells their house it causes massive fan speculation about a potential trade - this isn't one of those situations. Steph Curry quietly sold his mansion in Atherton in 2021, but the report was just revealed on Tuesday by Dirt. Curry sold his mansion for...
Centre Daily
Doc Rivers Defends Decision to Continue Starting PJ Tucker
PJ Tucker’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers so far has been filled with tons of criticism. As Tucker signed a multi-year deal for over $30 million at 37 years old, Tucker’s production hasn’t sat well with fans of the Sixers. In 21 games, Tucker has started and...
