The Independent

Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Bruno Fernandes penalty seals progress

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’ 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances...
ng-sportingnews.com

Wales vs England final score, result: Rashford and Foden shine to book Senegal clash in World Cup last 16

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden made the most of their elevation to England's starting line-up as they played starring roles in a dominant 3-0 World Cup win over Wales. Manchester United favourite Rashford hammered home a superb 50th-minute free-kick, won by Foden after a jinking run, and his Manchester City counterpart was on target a minute later.
NBC Miami

What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium

After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final. On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the...
ng-sportingnews.com

Netherlands vs. Qatar final score, result: Gakpo and De Jong clinch Oranje's last-16 spot at World Cup

The Netherlands avoided any late nerves to seal top spot in Group A at the 2022 World Cup thanks to a straightforward 2-0 win over hosts Qatar. Louis van Gaal's side will face the runners-up from Group B in the last 16, as goals either side of the break from the on-fire Cody Gakpo and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong eased them into the knockout stages.
CBS Sports

World Cup scores, live updates: USA vs. Iran, Wales vs. England scores; FIFA World Cup schedule, standings

Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Highlights: Morocco upsets Belgium, 2-0

Sunday's 2022 FIFA World Cup action included a stunner, as Morocco pulled off an upset of Belgium, winning 2-0 at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. The win puts Morocco in a good spot entering the final stage of group play, giving it four points in Group F. Belgium (1W-0T-1L, three points) saw its goal differential fall to minus-one.
ng-sportingnews.com

USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
LAREDO, TX

