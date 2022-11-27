Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: LA Preparing For a Future Without Turner According To Reporter
As the signs continue to point toward a Trea Turner departure, the Dodgers are starting to get an idea of how they will replace the All-Star. A possible decision that the team may consider is replacing Turner with one of their own in Gavin Lux. Shortstop is a position familiar...
Dodgers Rumors: Should Fans Be Concerned Clayton Kershaw Signing Isn’t Official?
While the loss of Tyler Anderson hurts the Dodgers pitching staff, some of that pain was alleviated when it was announced the team and Clayton Kershaw agreed to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. Kershaw wanted a short term contract and all looked well, but there seems to be a hiccup with the signing.
Dodgers Offseason: New Reliever’s Potential Contract Bonuses Revealed
On Wednesday, the Dodgers made a surprise signing that seemingly came out of nowhere, inking right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller to a one-year deal. Miller, a former All-Star who has headlined two huge trades in his career, signed with Los Angeles after pitching just 101.2 major-league innings in the past six seasons.
Chafin is the Perfect Lefty Reliever for the Phillies’ Bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies could use another left-handed arm for the bullpen. As things currently stand, José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, and recent waiver claim Andrew Vasquez are the only southpaw relievers on the 40-man roster. Alvarado is the only lock to make next year's opening day bullpen. Brad Hand,...
