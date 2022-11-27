ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Dodgers Offseason: New Reliever’s Potential Contract Bonuses Revealed

On Wednesday, the Dodgers made a surprise signing that seemingly came out of nowhere, inking right-handed pitcher Shelby Miller to a one-year deal. Miller, a former All-Star who has headlined two huge trades in his career, signed with Los Angeles after pitching just 101.2 major-league innings in the past six seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Chafin is the Perfect Lefty Reliever for the Phillies’ Bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies could use another left-handed arm for the bullpen. As things currently stand, José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, and recent waiver claim Andrew Vasquez are the only southpaw relievers on the 40-man roster. Alvarado is the only lock to make next year's opening day bullpen. Brad Hand,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

