4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
The richest person in Oklahoma
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
News On 6
OCPD Warns Oklahomans About Increase In Porch Pirates During Holidays
It’s the holiday season and for many that means ordering gifts online, but before people place their orders, Oklahoma City Police are warning people that porch pirates are on the rise. OCPD is urging people to take the proper safety measures before they place their order to make sure...
News On 6
DEADline: Who Murdered OKC Metro Barber Joseph Jackson?
Six years ago, a neighbor found Oklahoma City metro barber Joseph Jackson, 42, dead in the garage of his townhouse. Investigators say it appeared Jackson opened the door to his killer. Oklahoma City Police are opening the case files to News 9’s licensed investigator Lisa Monahan and photojournalist Mike Weber....
News On 6
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
News On 6
Bridge On NE Side Of Norman To Be Closed
A bridge on the northeast side of Norman will be closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday due to structural issues, the city's Public Works department said. In a post to normanok.gov, the city said the bridge is located between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads. City officials said detour routes will...
News On 6
OTA: Transition To 'Plate-Pay' Along The Cimarron Turnpike Nears Completion
The transition to 'Plate-Pay' along the Cimarron Turnpike is nearly finished, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA). The OTA says it has finished converting the US-177 interchange in Noble County this week. They say the US-64 and Stillwater spur interchanges are the only areas left before commuters can drive cashless from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater.
News On 6
Abandoned Building Damaged In Overnight Fire in Oklahoma City
An abandoned building is damaged after a fire broke out overnight on Friday. Crews were on the scene near southwest 25th Street and South Harvey Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest...
News On 6
Person Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City
One person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown. The incident happened near Southwest 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue after 4 p.m. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Edmond School Bus Drive Has Vintage Car Stolen From His Driveway
A school bus driver in Edmond says a gift for his wife was stolen right out of his driveway. He says the thief or thieves took more than a material possession and now he’s asking for any information that helps him get it back. When you look around the...
News On 6
Yukon High School Introduces Flight Simulator Class For Students
For students at Yukon High School, they won’t be only learning math and science, they’ll be learning to soar!. Mica Foster started teaching physics and college physics at Yukon high school last year, and when the school announced they were purchasing flight simulators she got very excited. “I...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Public Schools Looking To Hire Dozens Of Teachers
Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to hire dozens of classroom teachers and numerous other positions within the district. OKCPS held a job fair Tuesday afternoon at the Clara Luper Center for Educational Services. “The district is looking to hire 77 certified positions, including 44 classroom teachers,” said Amber Muse,...
News On 6
MMIP, OCPD Searching For Woman Last Seen In September
Missing and Murdered Indigenous People of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma City law enforcement are searching for a woman who was last seen in September. Misty Dawn Rudy was last seen in the Oklahoma City area on September 27. She is 46 years old. Rudy is a member of the Choctaw...
News On 6
1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting
One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
News On 6
Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC
Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
News On 6
19-Year-Old Injured In Overnight Shooting In NE OKC
A 19-year-old was hospitalized late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm on the northeast side of the city. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened at a home near Northeast 67th Street and Braniff Drive. Police said the victim, Daquaylyn Mitchell, answered the door and...
News On 6
Oklahoma Eviction Rates At All-Time High
Eviction rates are at all-time highs, and experts tell News 9 there is no relief. In Oklahoma, there has been a 138 percent increase in eviction fillings and a 275 percent increase for judgments since the eviction moratorium ended. Oklahoma County saw 1,799 more filings through July of this year compared to the same period in 2019, according to Oklahoma Policy Institute.
News On 6
Viral Video Leads To OKC Animal Abuse Arrest
A volunteer from Mutts Misfits captured video of a man displaying acts of animal cruelty. The viral video shows the suspect throwing the dog out the door of a home and into a backyard. Oklahoma City Police arrested Robby Jackson earlier this month and Jackson is facing animal cruelty charges....
News On 6
OSU Boone Pickens Stadium Beginning Renovations After 2022 Season
Boone Pickens Stadium is being renovated, an update that Oklahoma State Athletics said is all about enhancing the fan experience. OSU is beginning the $55 million multi-phase upgrade to their football stadium just about a week after their last home game of the season. "If there’s one message for the...
News On 6
OU Close To Developing New Football Facility
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
News On 6
OHP Troopers Respond To Early-Morning Crash Along Interstate 35
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of an early-morning crash along Interstate 35 in Northeast Oklahoma City. Troopers responded to the crash near Northeast 50th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. This...
