Watered Gardens needs help with teenagers for Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to make sure some young people in the area get something on Christmas day. Each Christmas, Watered Gardens ministries hosts an event in which parents that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids, can pick up donated gift items.
Joplin Area Fire and Academy team up to help kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve shown you stories before involving check presentations—but this might be a first. A gift card presentation happened this morning at Academy Sports+Outdoors in Joplin. That gift card represented a $3,000 donation from the store to the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas For Kids Campaign. Fire department officials then hit the aisles to do some shopping.
Christmas in Carl Junction!
The Carl Junction Queen, Cavanaugh Studyvin, shares about the fun Christmas events happening in CJ! She talks 1st Saturday Breakfast (with Santa!), Shop With a Cop, and of course, the Carl Junction Christmas Parade!
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
We’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to visit Bob and Tom. While not the radio hosts you’ve heard before, they’re two very handsome boys who are looking for a good home. With a buy one get one special for cats going on until the 11th, it’s a good time to find some feline friends! Their Holiday Open House is happening December 10th where Santa will be there. Find out more right here and by going to their website!
The Seneca Food Pantry has full shelves, thanks to students
SENECA, Mo. — The shelves are packed, once again, inside the “Seneca Food Pantry.”. Classes at both the intermediate and elementary schools had a contest to see which one could collect the most food. The winning class received a donut party. All of the food was dropped off...
“Tiger Alley” opens at the Carthage Tech Center
There was a soft opening, this morning in Carthage, for something that’s involved a lot of hard work. It’s called, “Tiger Alley”, and it sits inside the “Carthage Tech Center.”. It features a number of items. Holiday decor made by carpentry students. Charcuterie and cutting...
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We try and keep you updated with all the fun events and lights of Christmas! This year is no different! Scroll below our Parade List ’22 for other fun events you wont want to miss!” – Shannon Becker December 2022 Christmas Parade List from Joplin News First and KOAM...
GMFS Neosho Chamber of Commerce
We’re happy to welcome Ashley Siler, the Director of Operations for the Neosho Chamber of Commerce! She’s here to tell us about all Neosho has to offer with the holidays season among us. The Lighting of the Park, Breakfast with Santa, and of course the upcoming Neosho Christmas Parade! You won’t want to miss all they have to offer!
“Holiday Tree Trail” kicks off at Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 3rd annual event transforms Joplin’s Mercy Park into a festive, family activity. Tonight (11/29) kicks off the “Holiday Tree Trail” contest presented by Joplin Parks and Recreation, the City of Joplin, and the Visit Joplin group. Before everyone made their way from...
Nonpeak holiday travel seasons could save you on hotel rooms
JOPLIN, Mo. — Want to see the country but not pay an arm and a leg to stay somewhere? Then there’s no time like the present. It might be worth your while to visit more than just relatives this time of year. Why? Because on average, you’ll be paying less for a hotel room.
Cookies with Santa Next Thursday!
It’s officially confirmed!! Shelby is on the “Nice List”…and according to Mrs. Claus, Gary still has some time to make it! You can see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus along with the Grinch and so many more next Thursday at Mercy Carthage.
Neosho Fire Department applies for “ARPA” grant
NEOSHO, Mo. — A nice financial kick could soon be on the way for the Neosho Fire Department. During a meeting this morning, city council members gave the go-ahead for the department to officially apply for a fire protection grant through “ARPA.”. “For, for public safety. Both police...
Skin cancer treatment soon to be offered in Joplin area
Joplin, Mo. — Area residents with a certain type of cancer will no longer have to leave the Four State area to get treatment for it. It’s called Mohs surgery to treat many kinds of skin cancer. It’s named after the physician who invented the technique. It...
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
Happy Friday from all of us at Good Morning Four States! Today Howie and Bubba give us information on upcoming Christmas Parades from around the area. Bubba makes a prediction as Twitter is back in the news. Plus we find out our winners for the Moe’s gift card, as well as the Birthday giveaway from B&B Theatres in Neosho!
Missouri man converts hot water tanks into smokers
JOPLIN, Mo. — What can you do with your old hot water tank? You could sell it for the scrap metal, or you can do what one Joplin plumber decided to do: Turn it into a meat smoker. The idea came to plumber, Steve Baird, after he amassed a large collection of old hot water heaters over the years.
Heartfelt book inspires CJ first graders to help others
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — As the saying goes — ’tis the season of giving. And some young students are getting a firsthand lesson in helping others. “Maddi, Sophia’s friend, only had milk and bread. And Sophia gave her food,” said Charlotte Bullman, Carl Junction 1st Grader.
College musical cast puts their best ‘tap’ foot forward
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at an area Christian college are strapping on the tap shoes and practicing their high notes, as they prepare to put on the annual Christmas musical. The music department at Ozark Christian College (OCC) in Joplin held a full dress rehearsal tonight (11/30) for this year’s Christmas production, “Holiday Inn: The Musical.” The student production is based on the 1942 movie “Holiday Inn” by Irving Berlin.
Vision Solutions
Since 1969, Vision Solutions has been the leader and preferred provider of quality vision care products and personalized optometry services to our patients in Lamar, Nevada, Stockton, and Webb City and the surrounding areas. Their experienced doctors and staff offer comprehensive vision examinations and specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide array of eye diseases, conditions, and problems.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime lane and ramp closures in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews will be closing ramps and lanes in Joplin this week. Contractor crews will close lanes and ramps during nighttime hours to repair pavement as part of a MoDOT pavement repair project on various routes in Southwest Missouri. This week’s closures will include the following:
Joplin receives millions for infrastructure improvements
JOPLIN, Mo. — Millions of dollars in state funding means Joplin city officials will be tackling a much bigger list of water projects than expected. The City of Joplin is getting more than $12,000,000 in state funding for stormwater infrastructure improvement. It will address several sites around town, reducing...
