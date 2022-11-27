Read full article on original website
Rebecca Miller
5d ago
he was my grandfather it looked like he had passed before the fire I was at the accident after it was under control he will be missed
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash
A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
kbsi23.com
1 killed in Calloway County crash
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a deadly Wednesday night in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, KSP Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch that...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon
A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Assault And Kidnapping
An Oak Grove man was charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman on Grant Avenue in Oak Grove Thursday morning. Oak Grove Police say 38-year-old Rl Tate held a woman against her will and took her phone while striking her multiple times with his hands. Tate was arrested and charged...
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose in Tennessee
Two teenagers have died from an apparent Benadryl overdose in Montgomery County.
wkdzradio.com
Hearing Continued In Oak Grove Murder Case
Another pretrial conference was set in order to hear a motion to modify the bond in an Oak Grove murder case. Tyron Holt is charged with complicity to murder in the Oak Grove fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville. Holt’s attorney, Munroe Graham asked Judge Andrew Self...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
wnky.com
Local police searching for man after victim shot in head
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted On Misdemeanor Charges
A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
whopam.com
Trigg Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault, official misconduct
A Trigg County Grand Jury on Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A Misdemeanor counts. Acree is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Acree is accused of pushing a...
wkdzradio.com
Negotiations Continue In Richard Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Richard Street in February will be back in Christian Circuit Court in January after attorneys said they are continuing to negotiate on reaching a resolution in the case. Daron Bell is accused of shooting 36-year old Gregory Burse in...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard Monday evening. At about 5:34 p.m., the pedestrian was hit near 1683 Fort Campbell Blvd., in front of Wendy’s, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
WBKO
Franklin police searching for information in hit and run
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in getting information on a hit-and-run case. Police said that an elderly man was walking to his home around 10 p.m. Friday night and was hit by a vehicle. The man, identified by police as James Brown,...
