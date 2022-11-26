Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Beavers leapfrog Ducks in CFP poll: Which bowls will they go to?
When’s the last time you remember the Oregon State Beavers being ranked ahead of the perennial Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon Ducks in a college football poll?. It happened Tuesday night following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon. The new College Football Playoff poll put OSU at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 16. That’s a jump of six spots for the Beavers and a drop of seven places for the Ducks.
orangemedianetwork.com
Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years
Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
Tri-City Herald
Bo Nix Shares Thoughts on His Future Following OSU Loss
Oregon took a stinger of a loss this weekend to their in-state rivals in Oregon State, making it their second loss this season in conference play and knocking them out of the conference championship game. It was their game to win up until a few special team errors and a...
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Nov. 29)
Philomath Community Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m., front lawn, Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Sponsored by the Philomath Chamber of Commerce. Special guests will include the Philomath Elementary School Choir, Mack the Knight, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Queen and Santa Claus. Hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes will be served. Information: director@philomathchamber.org.
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
beachconnection.net
Three Much-Loved Oregon Coast Landmarks Gone So Long They're Forgotten
(Oregon Coast) – Down comes the old, in comes the new. That's often what they call progress, but sometimes it's wanton destruction. Other times, that destruction is Mother Nature's. (Above: Original Jump-Off Joe in the late '10s, courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society) Whatever the case, on the Oregon coast...
Kohr Explores: Be dazzled by Silverton Christmas Market
The city of Silverton is hosting its annual Christmas Market through New Year's Day. Attendees can find jaw-dropping light displays, plus, an authentic German Christmas market.
traveloregon.com
3 Days of Food, Fun and History in Albany
Visit Albany to explore three historic districts full of architectural styles popular between the mid-1800s to early 1900s. Ride the hand-carved carousel, then indulge in some of Oregon’s great cuisine at one of Albany’s farm-to-table restaurants. With its famous carousel, late-1800s architecture and location in the heart of...
kptv.com
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get real snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
Emerald Media
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says
An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
kptv.com
Man hit by train, dies
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
Lebanon-Express
Gallery: Decking the exhibit hall for Christmas Storybook Land
Everyone, presumably, has stories. The organizers behind Albany's long-running Christmas Storybook Land have more than 130 in the event's colorful, clanking dioramas.
Lebanon-Express
Albany's Wells Fargo Building has a date with the wrecking ball
After four years of vacancy, the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany is headed for the wrecking ball. The Wells Fargo building has been vacant since 2018. The Albany Revitalization Agency purchased the building and lot at 300 W. First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 with hopes of attracting a developer to repurpose it.
Emerald Media
Large new apartment building follows a wave of student housing development
It has been a couple months since the lot next to The 515 apartment complex, which used to house several small businesses, has been gated off and development began for a seven story student housing building called The Standard. It is currently being built at 435 E. Broadway. The 703...
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
Lincoln City Homepage
Now Open: Domino’s Pizza
Lincoln City’s Domino’s Pizza opened for the first time Monday and patrons were in full force to sample the goods. Owner Pat Farmer said he is honored to be able to bring Domino’s Pizza to Lincoln City and will do everything he can to “earn your business.”
