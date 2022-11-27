Read full article on original website
Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
The U.S. Wants the EU to Be Strict With China. But Europe Can't Afford It
While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Fauci Says China Has Done a Bad Job of Vaccinating the Elderly and Their Shots Are Not Very Effective Against Covid
"The vaccination of elderly has not been well performed and the vaccine they have has been not a particularly effective vaccine," Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post. Fauci criticized China's Covid lockdowns as "draconian." Rare protests broke out across the country over the weekend against Covid lockdowns and strict...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Ukraine's Kherson Loses Power Supply Again After Russian Shelling
Russian shelling cut off power in much of the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, just days after it was restored amid Moscow's ongoing drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in. In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the capital's millions of residents that they...
Russian Warship Deployment Puts Ukraine on High Alert; Belarus Says Army Must Prepare for ‘Defense'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that the country's armed forces are preparing a "countermeasure" to Russia's offensive operations. "We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a...
Negotiations begin for a global treaty on plastic pollution
On Friday afternoon more than 2,000 experts will wrap up a week of negotiations on plastic pollution at one of the largest global gatherings ever to address what even industry leaders in plastics say is a crisis
US Designates Pakistani Taliban and Al-Qaida as Global Terrorists Groups
The United States has added the key Pakistani militant group and the al-Qaida branch to its list of “global terrorists,” triggering sanctions against the groups amid a resurgence of militant violence in this Islamic nation. Thursday's move by the State Department comes days after the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known...
Commerce probe finds Chinese solar manufacturers dodged US tariffs
The Commerce Department has reached a preliminary determination that Chinese solar panel manufacturers illegally circumvented U.S. tariffs by shipping them through southeast Asian nations. A Commerce official confirmed on a call with reporters Friday morning that the investigation found four companies were engaged in circumvention: BYD Hong Kong, Canadian Solar, Vina Solar and Trina. The…
Zelenskyy Advisor Says Up to 13,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Been Killed in Russia's War
A top adviser to Ukraine's president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country's nine-month struggle against Russia's invasion, a rare comment on such figures and far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders. Russian forces kept up rocket attacks...
Biden, Macron Reaffirm Their Partnership, Support for Ukraine at Joint White House Press Conference
Macron is visiting the U.S. as a guest of Biden for the first state dinner of his presidency. Ukraine was top of mind for the leaders, who each expressed concern about Russia's bombing of civilian infrastructure as winter approaches. Macron said he felt his questions about the Inflation Reduction Act...
OPEC+ to Consider Deeper Oil Output Cuts Ahead of Russia Sanctions and Proposed Price Cap
OPEC+, a group of 23 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene on Sunday to decide on the next phase of production policy. The highly anticipated meeting comes ahead of potentially disruptive sanctions on Russian oil, weakening crude demand in China and mounting fears of a recession.
Alabama Man Charged in Alleged Scheme to Violate U.S. Sanctions on Iran
The Justice Department indicted an Alabama man on 15 counts, alleging he violated U.S. sanctions for scheming to ship goods to Iran. The DOJ alleged Ray Hunt, 69, of Alabama, evaded sanctions by shipping tools used in the oil and gas industry through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. If...
Trenches, Mud and Death: One Ukrainian Battlefield Looks Like Something Out of World War I
The sight of trenches, endless mud and mass destruction is reminiscent of World War I, but that's the reality in Ukraine today. One ongoing and intense battle in eastern Ukraine has descended into the same bloody trench warfare seen a century ago in northern Europe. For several months now, Russian...
