ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

At least 1 dead in crash on Merrill Road, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash around 9:15 Thursday night on Merrill Road at the intersection of Arlex Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Several police units were on scene, which was near the Terry Parker Baptist Church. An elderly male was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside. According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on US-1 blocks all lanes, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are blocked after a crash on U.S.-1 at Racetrack Road. According to a tweet by FDOT, drivers in the area are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Action News Jax’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond

A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Recorded traffic stop raises questions of racial profiling and a violation of rights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local veteran is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Task force officers pulled him over in a traffic stop on the Northside. Braxton Smith says he and his car were searched. He insists he was illegally detained and questioned for more than 30 minutes before being let go. The first three minutes of the police encounter were captured on his cell phone camera, before officers turned the recording off.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter. “With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy