Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented rosterAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
News4Jax.com
At least 1 dead in crash on Merrill Road, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash around 9:15 Thursday night on Merrill Road at the intersection of Arlex Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Several police units were on scene, which was near the Terry Parker Baptist Church. An elderly male was...
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who was believed to be in his 30s, was found shot to death Thursday in a home on the Westside. According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called to the home on Jana...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
News4Jax.com
Callahan man jumps over guardrail, lands 35 feet below while trying to escape police: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Callahan man is in critical condition after police said he jumped nearly 35 feet off an overpass onto Interstate 95 in an attempt to avoid police Monday night. According to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX, Tamar Way, 39, of Callahan, fled from Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said. First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department...
News4Jax.com
2 semis, 20 cars involved in multiple-collision crash on I-295 on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several multi-vehicle crashes involving two semi-trucks and multiple cars happened Sunday afternoon on I-295 south near the Morse Avenue overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Jacksonville’s Westside around 1:15 p.m. The FHP said after...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Legal experts weigh in on drivers’ rights after video shows questionable traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is getting answers from legal experts on your rights as a driver -- one day after we told you about a Navy veteran who claims JSO Task force members handcuffed him, illegally searched him and his car, before letting him go. The I-TEAM...
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in death of 65-year-old woman whose body was found in Mandarin home on Valentine’s Day: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nine and a half months after a woman was found dead in a home in Mandarin on Valentine’s Day, a man has been arrested in connection with her death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Officers said they were called about 6:45 a.m. Feb....
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
Crash on US-1 blocks all lanes, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are blocked after a crash on U.S.-1 at Racetrack Road. According to a tweet by FDOT, drivers in the area are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Action News Jax’s...
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested in connection to Walmart evacuation, temporary closure on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were arrested after the Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. According to an arrest report, the pursuit started when Daevon Walker, 20, was spotted driving a black Chevrolet...
Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl. We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and...
WCJB
Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville community garden torn apart by vandals turns over new leaf thanks to kindness of strangers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville hit hard by vandalism is on the way to flourishing once again, thanks to the kindness of strangers. White Harvest Farms on Moncrief Road has been around for nearly 100 years. It’s on the property of African American philanthropist Eartha M. M. White.
First Coast News
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond
A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Recorded traffic stop raises questions of racial profiling and a violation of rights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local veteran is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Task force officers pulled him over in a traffic stop on the Northside. Braxton Smith says he and his car were searched. He insists he was illegally detained and questioned for more than 30 minutes before being let go. The first three minutes of the police encounter were captured on his cell phone camera, before officers turned the recording off.
News4Jax.com
City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter. “With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor...
