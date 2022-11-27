Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Evening’ game
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Evening” game were:
4-4-9-0-7
(four, four, nine, zero, seven)
