PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city's District Attorney's Office says a former Philadelphia police officer, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, received a sentence that is too light. Prosecutors are now appealing, saying Eric Ruch should serve more time.District Attorney Larry Krasner's office has filed a motion for reconsideration before the trial judge arguing the sentence of Ruch is too short.The sentence, handed down by Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott earlier this month, is 30 months below that state minimum guideline, according to the DA's Office. Ruch received 11 1/2 to 23 months.Ruch was convicted in September by a jury on a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO