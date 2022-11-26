Read full article on original website
Related
West Chester Man Charged With Trying To Kill Mom On Thanksgiving: Police
A 42-year-old suburban Philadelphia man has been charged with trying to kill his mom on Thanksgiving authorities said. Michael D. Giffing is accused of assaulting his mom, Dorothy Giffing, around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, West Chester police said. Authorities responded to the home on the 300 Block of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park
HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
Scammer Stole Thousands From Bucks County Grandmother, Police Say
A scam caller who stole thousands of dollars from a Bucks County grandmother is now facing jail time, according to authorities. Police in Falls Township charged Christopher Mauricio, 19, of Philadelphia, with two felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property, the department announced. Investigators say Mauricio ran an elaborate...
Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA
The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect sought in ‘likely accidental’ shooting of 11-year-old
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, Exeter Township police said. Someone in the men's bathroom shot...
Stray Bullet Injures 11-Year-Old Girl In Berks County Clubhouse: Police
An 11-year-old Berks County girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest after authorities say she was struck by a stray bullet. Police in Exeter Township were called to the clubhouse at Laurel Springs housing development on East Neversink Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the department said.
Teen confesses to killing someone during Instagram video chat, Bensalem police say
A 16-year-old allegedly confessed to an acquaintance during a video chat on Instagram that he killed someone, police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said.
16-year-old facing homicide charge in Bucks County
BENSALEM, Pa. — Authorities say a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youth is facing a criminal homicide charge after another teen reported receiving a video from him saying he had just killed someone and showing “the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.”. Bensalem police said the girl's mother called...
fox29.com
DA: Bucks County woman sentenced for crash that killed Army vet, 2 DUIs
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A woman could spend up to five years behind bars for the death of a Korean War veteran killed in a car crash nearly two years ago in Bucks County. Adrienne Breslin, 46, pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle and related charges for the deadly crash that occurred on March 25, 2021.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
Bucks County woman sentenced in 2021 crash that killed Korean War veteran
Deadly Crash: Andrienne Breslin's Durango crashed head-on with a vehicle being driven by 87-year-old Korean War veteran Irwin Linder.
NBC Philadelphia
Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment
A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
Da Larry Krasner files motion to reconsider sentence of former Philly police officer Eric Ruch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city's District Attorney's Office says a former Philadelphia police officer, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, received a sentence that is too light. Prosecutors are now appealing, saying Eric Ruch should serve more time.District Attorney Larry Krasner's office has filed a motion for reconsideration before the trial judge arguing the sentence of Ruch is too short.The sentence, handed down by Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott earlier this month, is 30 months below that state minimum guideline, according to the DA's Office. Ruch received 11 1/2 to 23 months.Ruch was convicted in September by a jury on a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man pleads guilty in drug overdose death
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the overdose death of a man in 2020. Ian Green, 28, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and was immediately sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison for the death of Tanner Bibeau, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Porch pirates hit Hackettstown home, twice
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates. The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said. Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at...
Man shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia identified
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia. Officers were called out to Fairfield Street and Hartel Avenue in the Lexington Park neighborhood at around 8 p.m.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as 37-year-old Espolito Sanchez.No arrests were made.
Mercury
Berks bank robbery suspect captured; $36,000 recovered in hotel room
The suspect in two robberies — including last week’s holdup at Members First Credit Union in Cumru Township in which he carried away tens of thousands of dollars stuffed into two bags — is in Berks County Prison following his arrest in a Wyomissing hotel room on Thanksgiving.
fox29.com
Police issue warning after thieves attempt to rob several Gloucester County properties
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - With the holiday season in full swing, police are on high prowl as they warn the public of heightened thefts-- from catalytic converters, to holiday presents. Police are saturating local neighborhoods with patrols after they say thieves hit multiple developments, looking to get into people's cars...
Bensalem has new police officer
Bensalem Township Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo, councilwoman Michelle Benitez and director of public safety William McVey recently announced the hiring of new Bensalem Township Police officer Daniel Meade. Meade was a member of the Philadelphia Police Department for the past five years. He also served in the United States Marine Corps...
WFMZ-TV Online
Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting
READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
Comments / 0