Bucks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park

HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
HAMBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA

The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect sought in ‘likely accidental’ shooting of 11-year-old

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A girl is in critical condition after being shot in the clubhouse of a Berks County development, police say. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Laurel Springs development off of East Neversink Road, Exeter Township police said. Someone in the men's bathroom shot...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

16-year-old facing homicide charge in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pa. — Authorities say a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youth is facing a criminal homicide charge after another teen reported receiving a video from him saying he had just killed someone and showing “the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.”. Bensalem police said the girl's mother called...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment

A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Da Larry Krasner files motion to reconsider sentence of former Philly police officer Eric Ruch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city's District Attorney's Office says a former Philadelphia police officer, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, received a sentence that is too light. Prosecutors are now appealing, saying Eric Ruch should serve more time.District Attorney Larry Krasner's office has filed a motion for reconsideration before the trial judge arguing the sentence of Ruch is too short.The sentence, handed down by Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott earlier this month, is 30 months below that state minimum guideline, according to the DA's Office. Ruch received 11 1/2 to 23 months.Ruch was convicted in September by a jury on a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man pleads guilty in drug overdose death

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the overdose death of a man in 2020. Ian Green, 28, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and was immediately sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison for the death of Tanner Bibeau, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Porch pirates hit Hackettstown home, twice

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying porch pirates. The thefts happened Sunday evening at a home on West Moore Street in Hackettstown, police said. Doorbell video shows three people go up to the porch and take a package at...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia. Officers were called out to Fairfield Street and Hartel Avenue in the Lexington Park neighborhood at around 8 p.m.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as 37-year-old Espolito Sanchez.No arrests were made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem has new police officer

Bensalem Township Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo, councilwoman Michelle Benitez and director of public safety William McVey recently announced the hiring of new Bensalem Township Police officer Daniel Meade. Meade was a member of the Philadelphia Police Department for the past five years. He also served in the United States Marine Corps...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vigil honors Berks native killed in Colorado shooting

READING, Pa. – Dozens held candles and walked in unity to Reading's Centre Park where there was singing Tuesday night. It was all to honor Berks County native Derrick Rump and four others who were killed during a shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs a little more than a week ago. Rump was a bartender at the establishment.
READING, PA

