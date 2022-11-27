Read full article on original website
WESH
Man missing in Seminole County found safe, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says they have located a man who went missing. The 78-year-old had gone missing Thursday morning after leaving a residence to go on his daily walk. Deputies said after searching for the man, he was later found safe.
WESH
Deputies: 78-year-old man reported missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. The 78-year-old, identified as Simon Butnaru was last seen Thursday morning when he was walking on the 3000 block of Autumnwood Trail. He was wearing dark-colored pants with a beige coat. Deputies said he...
WESH
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to deadly Volusia County attempted carjacking
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth man has been charged in connection to a deadly attempted carjacking in DeLand. Terrell Maddox, 20, was booked into jail Tuesday night and charged with murder after he was arrested by Volusia County sheriff's deputies. Three other men, Nassan Bacon, Isaiah Thomas and...
WESH
Police: 19-year-old arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man suspected in an Orange County murder has been arrested. Sunday afternoon around 6 p.m., Orlando police received a call about a shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Judith Lane. A man who'd been shot was found dead at the scene. Police...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after stabbing Daytona Beach officer in face at gas station, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed in the head with a knife during a fight with a man suspected of trespassing at a gas station on Thursday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. During the fight, the officer fired two shots at the man, who later died at the hospital, police said.
WESH
Marion County officials: Man wanted for questioning in homicide case
DUNNELLON, Fla. — Marion County officials are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation. Officials released a composite sketch of the man on Thursday. The homicide in question took place on Walnut Street in Dunnellon on Nov. 28. Anyone with information about his...
click orlando
Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
palmcoastobserver.com
Matanzas High bomb threat found 'not credible;' sheriff reminds residents false reporting isn't a prank but a felony
The bomb threat against Matanzas High School on Tuesday Nov. 29 was found "not credible," according to a Twitter post from the sheriff's office. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office sent out a community alert on Facebook and Twitter at noon on Nov. 29 about a bomb threat made that morning at Matanzas High School. The posts said that MHS administration immediately reported the threat to school resource officers who reached out to FCSO.
YAHOO!
10-year-old's lawyer sends Volusia County Schools pre-suit notice over groping allegations
The attorney of the 10-year-old Black Volusia County student who's accused of groping a district mental health counselor has served the school district with a pre-suit notice of the family’s intentions to sue, alleging racial discrimination and violation of the student’s due process rights. “We have decided because...
Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl. We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and...
WESH
Suspect dead after being shot by Daytona Beach officer in Sunoco parking lot
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said Thursday morning that a suspect died after being shot by an officer. It happened in the area of 2501 West International Speedway Boulevard at a Sunoco. A suspect was trespassing on property at the Sunoco, according to the Daytona Beach Police...
WESH
Missing 10-year-old boy from Oviedo found safe, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County say a 10-year-old boy who went missing Monday night from Oviedo has been found safe. They said he was last seen leaving the Mystic Cove Apartments. Deputies described the child as Black, wearing a dark blue shirt, shorts and slides. He...
click orlando
62-year-old Capitol riot suspect arrested again in Volusia County
EDGEWATER, Fla. – A Volusia County man arrested for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021 has been arrested again for refusing to show up for court hearings. On Wednesday, FBI agents arrested Howard Adams, 62, in Volusia County, and he was booked in the Volusia County jail.
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed 21-year-old after argument at Daytona Beach club
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach have made an arrest in a fatal shooting outside a hookah bar just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Twenty-nine-year-old Raheem Harris is a previously convicted felon now charged with first-degree murder. The victim and the suspect both just happened to be in...
cw34.com
Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
WESH
Volusia deputies arrest teen accused of pulling out gun at high school football game
Volusia County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old accused of pulling a gun at a DeLand High School football game in September. The multiple offenses Jayvion Barthel is accused of include possession of a weapon on school property and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. DeLand police say Barthel was in a fight at Spec Martin stadium near the end of a football game Sept. 2, and pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his sweatshirt as police were trying to break the fight up. The weapon they say was seen in his hand on stadium surveillance, but they say Barthel took off before he could be confronted.
click orlando
Seminole County detention deputy accused of smuggling controlled substances into jail
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a detention deputy assigned to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility was arrested for smuggling controlled substances into the jail. Deputies said that Starr Ariel Muhammad, who has been with the agency since 2017, faces felony...
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
