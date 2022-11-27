Volusia County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old accused of pulling a gun at a DeLand High School football game in September. The multiple offenses Jayvion Barthel is accused of include possession of a weapon on school property and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. DeLand police say Barthel was in a fight at Spec Martin stadium near the end of a football game Sept. 2, and pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his sweatshirt as police were trying to break the fight up. The weapon they say was seen in his hand on stadium surveillance, but they say Barthel took off before he could be confronted.

