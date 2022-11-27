ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WESH

Man missing in Seminole County found safe, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says they have located a man who went missing. The 78-year-old had gone missing Thursday morning after leaving a residence to go on his daily walk. Deputies said after searching for the man, he was later found safe.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: 78-year-old man reported missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. The 78-year-old, identified as Simon Butnaru was last seen Thursday morning when he was walking on the 3000 block of Autumnwood Trail. He was wearing dark-colored pants with a beige coat. Deputies said he...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after stabbing Daytona Beach officer in face at gas station, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was stabbed in the head with a knife during a fight with a man suspected of trespassing at a gas station on Thursday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. During the fight, the officer fired two shots at the man, who later died at the hospital, police said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Marion County officials: Man wanted for questioning in homicide case

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Marion County officials are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation. Officials released a composite sketch of the man on Thursday. The homicide in question took place on Walnut Street in Dunnellon on Nov. 28. Anyone with information about his...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
SANFORD, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Matanzas High bomb threat found 'not credible;' sheriff reminds residents false reporting isn't a prank but a felony

The bomb threat against Matanzas High School on Tuesday Nov. 29 was found "not credible," according to a Twitter post from the sheriff's office. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office sent out a community alert on Facebook and Twitter at noon on Nov. 29 about a bomb threat made that morning at Matanzas High School. The posts said that MHS administration immediately reported the threat to school resource officers who reached out to FCSO.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 10-year-old boy from Oviedo found safe, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Seminole County say a 10-year-old boy who went missing Monday night from Oviedo has been found safe. They said he was last seen leaving the Mystic Cove Apartments. Deputies described the child as Black, wearing a dark blue shirt, shorts and slides. He...
OVIEDO, FL
cw34.com

Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop. Early Monday morning, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they conducted extra patrols at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The deputy's body cam video shows 24-year-old Carlos Angulo being questioned by deputies. He was alerted that stop sticks were placed in front of his car and before he decided to speed off from deputies.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Volusia deputies arrest teen accused of pulling out gun at high school football game

Volusia County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old accused of pulling a gun at a DeLand High School football game in September. The multiple offenses Jayvion Barthel is accused of include possession of a weapon on school property and being a delinquent in possession of a firearm. DeLand police say Barthel was in a fight at Spec Martin stadium near the end of a football game Sept. 2, and pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his sweatshirt as police were trying to break the fight up. The weapon they say was seen in his hand on stadium surveillance, but they say Barthel took off before he could be confronted.
DELAND, FL
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

