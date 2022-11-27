Read full article on original website
Pacers starting Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday, Aaron Nesmith to bench
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nembhard will make his seventh career start after Aaron Nesmith was sent to the bench. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Nembhard to score 22.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons' Thursday matchup
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ivey's status remains in limbo after he missed three games with right knee soreness. Expect Isaiah Livers to play more minutes against a Dallas unit ranked 11th in defensive rating if Ivey is out.
Hawks' Jalen Johnson (ankle) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Denver. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Johnson's Friday projection includes 9.9...
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Trendon Watford to start
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart will not be active for the later half of Portland's back-to-back after he suffered an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Trendon Watford will see more minutes on Wednesday night.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials
Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not return for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers will not return Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Livers suffered a right shoulder sprain in the first quarter, and the team has announced he will not return for the rest of the night. In his absence, expect more minutes for Jaden Ivey and Alec Burks.
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
Lakers rule out Troy Brown Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. will sit out after he suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's morning workout. Expect Austin Reaves to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (quad) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Collins will make his first start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with a quad injury. In 28.1 expected minutes, our models project Collins to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Collins' projection includes...
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic is recovering from a knee injury and is questionable to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes...
Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
Nets' Joe Harris starting on Wednesday in place of injured Ben Simmons (calf)
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Harris will get the start on Wednesday with Ben Simmons sidelined for at least the next three games with a calf injury. Our models expect Harris to play 32.2 minutes against Washington.
LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Portland
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James will suit up at home against a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 25.0 points,...
