Indianapolis, IN

numberfire.com

Pacers starting Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday, Aaron Nesmith to bench

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nembhard will make his seventh career start after Aaron Nesmith was sent to the bench. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Nembhard to score 22.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons' Thursday matchup

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ivey's status remains in limbo after he missed three games with right knee soreness. Expect Isaiah Livers to play more minutes against a Dallas unit ranked 11th in defensive rating if Ivey is out.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Hawks' Jalen Johnson (ankle) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Denver. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Johnson's Friday projection includes 9.9...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday, Trendon Watford to start

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart will not be active for the later half of Portland's back-to-back after he suffered an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked eighth in defensive rating, Trendon Watford will see more minutes on Wednesday night.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials

Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (ankle) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing three games with ankle soreness, Richardson's status currently in the air on Wednesday. Expect Doug McDermott to play more minutes if Richardson is ruled out. Richardson's current projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not return for Pistons on Thursday

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers will not return Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Livers suffered a right shoulder sprain in the first quarter, and the team has announced he will not return for the rest of the night. In his absence, expect more minutes for Jaden Ivey and Alec Burks.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lakers rule out Troy Brown Jr. (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. will sit out after he suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's morning workout. Expect Austin Reaves to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (quad) on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Collins will make his first start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with a quad injury. In 28.1 expected minutes, our models project Collins to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Collins' projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic is recovering from a knee injury and is questionable to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Grant Williams playing bench role for Celtics on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to record 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
LOS ANGELES, CA

