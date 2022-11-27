'We couldn’t do it without our local community': Many Sacramento businesses grateful for overwhelming Small Business Saturday support

Read full article on original website
Better Business Bureau details the biggest scams to look out for as you shop for the holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a sad reality: the Grinch really does want to steal Christmas, or whichever holiday you celebrate and observe. Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday rush, using the guise of one-time deals and the race against the clock to trick you into compromising your sensitive information.
Preparing for a chance of rain during the California International Marathon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The chance for rain this weekend comes as theCalifornia International Marathon is expected to draw thousands of people to Sacramento. Event organizers are already setting up for the big race, and they are preparing in case of some rain showers. "We try to do a little...
Sacramento city and county leaders announce 'groundbreaking' partnership to address homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Sacramento's homeless population rises across the city and county, leaders say they have reached an agreement that outlines how each entity will address the unhoused. The agreement between the city and county announced on Thursday comes in response to voters giving the likely approval to...
Northern California forecast: Cold start Friday, weekend brings more rain and snow
Northern California is off to a cold start on Friday, a day after a winter storm brought rain and snow to the region. Another weather system will be moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow, our weather team says. Here's what to expect. Friday morning in...
Sacramento area comics and collectible stores are being targeted for break-ins, owners say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Owners of toy and collectibles stores in the Sacramento area believe they’re being targeted for break-ins and vandalism in recent months. Following our report Friday about a break-in at Toy Fusion in Sacramento, KCRA 3 learned of four additional stores that had reported recent burglaries. The owners interviewed for this story said they believe there’s a larger problem at hand.
Historic all-female city council elected in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The results are in – women are making history in California after the November election. West Sacramento's city council will be made up of all women for the first time, according to the city. The city council will soon be the only all-female council...
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former Sacramento homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless...
Call to action on World Aids Day as Sacramento listed as top hot spot for HIV cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders gathered on World AIDS Day to commemorate the work done to fight the disease and remember those who have died. They met at City Hall on Thursday to issue a call to action to end the epidemic. There is a national initiative underway to end the epidemic by 2030.
Mobile clinic in Yolo County allows residents to receive free COVID-19 services
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The effort to fight COVID-19 is expanding in Yolo County. On Tuesday, the county introduced new testing and treatment programs available through an OptumServe bus for anyone who needs it. It's a free mobile clinic where you can get COVID-19 testing, see a doctor on...
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Leaf sweep before the rain: Sacramento crews, residents clearing city streets ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is preparing for rain and hoping residents are too. The Department of Utilities inspects and cleans drains before incoming storms. Residents can also help to clear leaves from the street to prevent them from clogging up storm drains, which can lead to...
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
2022 California International Marathon: Information on road closures, course map, expo
The 39th California International Marathon has nearly arrived with more than 10,000 runners set to race on Sunday. That includes more than 9,000 marathoners planning to endure 26.2 miles while racing from Folsom to the state Capitol in downtown Sacramento. Close to 1,000 relay participants are also signed up. Here...
Thieves in Folsom using 'sleight of hand' to steal jewelry from older adults
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are warning people to be on alert after receiving multiple reports of stealth-type jewelry thefts happening in different neighborhoods around town. In many cases, older adults out walking have been targeted. In a post to the department's Facebook page, police said each of the...
Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
Employees work to reopen Mels Diner in Sacramento following crash that hurt 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Repairs are underway at The Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, after a car crashed into the establishment on Sunday morning. The front entrance has been boarded up after it was smashed by a driver. Four people were injured around...
Family-owned Sacramento sports bar becomes gathering spot for World Cup soccer fans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loud cheers echoed inside Henry's Lounge in midtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning as more than 100 soccer fans celebrated a World Cup win for the United States in the match-up against Iran. "It was amazing. I wish she was here to see it," said Henry's Lounge...
KCRA Today: Suspect named in Rancho Cordova machete attack, UC workers reach deal, bill to protect same-sex marriage
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
