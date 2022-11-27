ROCKWELL, N.C. — Three first responders suffered injuries when they were shot at while responding to a house fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, investigators said. Rowan County officials responded to a 911 call for a house fire with a person inside on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell a little before 1 a.m. on Dec. 2. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a mobile home up in flames and were told a person was at the back of the home.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO