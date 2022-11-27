Read full article on original website
First responders injured in shooting while responding to house fire, officials say
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Three first responders suffered injuries when they were shot at while responding to a house fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, investigators said. Rowan County officials responded to a 911 call for a house fire with a person inside on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell a little before 1 a.m. on Dec. 2. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a mobile home up in flames and were told a person was at the back of the home.
Suspect arrested in southwest Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte last weekend. Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, is charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Arthur Mikulski, who was found shot to death along Skipwith Place near South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte on Nov. 26.
Town of Waxhaw names police chief
WAXHAW, N.C. — Town Manager Jeff Wells announced that Interim Police Chief, Gregg Collins, is getting promoted to Police Chief for the Waxhaw Police Department. The interim position was meant to last 4 to 5 months while the department did a nationwide search, but decided to stick with the officer in their own backyard.
Have you seen him? 80-year-old Charlotte man missing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Charlotte man who was last seen leaving his east Charlotte home Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Dean Snider was last seen leaving his home in the area of Central Avenue and North Sharon Amity Road around 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Snider was driving his 2016 silver GMC Acadia SUV with NC license plate FCE-1974, police said.
Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk Hardware employee
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee.
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes. Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus.
Two dead, one injured after overnight crash in East Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on East Independence Boulevard early Thursday, officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded to a crash on the outbound side of Independence Boulevard between Interstate 277 and Briar Creek Road a few minutes after midnight Wednesday night. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Medic. A third person was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case
CHARLOTTE — The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case. The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.
4 Charlotte area schools targeted by ‘hoax calls’, officials say
A number of Charlotte-area schools and schools across NC received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations on Thursday.
New NC law sets harsher punishments on some shoplifters
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department reported at least four shoplifting incidents in November at two Birkdale Village stores: Victoria's Secret and Dick's. But shoplifters may soon start thinking twice more. A new law that went into effect on December 1 in North Carolina will crack down on...
Police searching for person who attacked North Carolina hardware store employee
Police are looking for the person who attacked an employee at Blackhawk Hardware on Tuesday night.
Deputies: Man barricades himself inside camper, sets it on fire in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man with an active warrant was arrested after barricading himself inside a camper before setting it on fire. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, deputies responded to a possible burglary at a camper parked on the property of Bess Chapel Road.
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus.
Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’
CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
Death of man who fell from airplane into NC backyard ruled an accident
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy report shows the man who apparently jumped from a small plane in July died of multiple blunt force trauma. The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The report on his death shows no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, but multiple broken bones and damage to his heart, lungs and other internal organs.
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home
Incident between 2 security guards at Mecklenburg County facility ends with 1 wounded, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An incident between two security guards at the Valerie C. Woodard Center in Charlotte led to one guard being sent to the hospital after a gun was fired overnight. According to a statement from the Mecklenburg County government, both guards were stationed at the Woodard Center
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify individual that robbed bank in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person who robbed a bank in south Charlotte earlier this month. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Bank OZK on Park Road.
Charlotte city manager's new $435,000 salary tops colleagues in larger cities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With little discussion, the Charlotte City Council made Marcus Jones one of the highest-paid city managers in the country earlier this week. By a vote of 9-3, council members boosted Jones' base salary to nearly $435,000. He also receives $32,200 in deferred compensation, a $5,700 annual car allowance and a $3,100 expense allowance, according to a City of Charlotte spokesperson.
One dead after shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
