The Toronto Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) released its year-end Blue Jays awards Thursday. In a fractured vote, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. narrowly won the 'Position Player of the Year' award. Starting pitcher Alek Manoah unanimously won the 'Pitcher of the Year' hardware, and Ross Stripling won the 'Most Improved Player' award.

19 HOURS AGO