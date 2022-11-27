ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109

A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs’ Defense Nonexistent in Disappointing Loss to NBA-Worst Pistons

Heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, we knew things would be tough for the Dallas Mavericks despite them playing the worst team in the league. Here is an excerpt from our game preview earlier in the day:. Coming off a thrilling, slump-busting win...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively

The Celtics and Heat treated Prince William and Kate Middleton, sitting courtside, to an offensive slugfest, combining for 255 points without needing overtime. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum strengthened his MVP case with a 49-point performance that even Miami's zone defense couldn't slow down. Speaking...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Tonight Atlanta Hawks fans get their one annual look at the Denver Nuggets. Denver is riding a four-game winning streak into State Farm Arena thanks to their prolific offense. Despite having a dip in production, Nikola Jokic still leads Denver in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. The perennial All-NBA center is flanked by a phalanx of outside shooters. Denver doesn't attempt many three-pointers, but they have the league's second-highest percentage (40.4%).
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tyler Herro Feels The Miami Heat Are On Same Level As Boston Celtics

View the original article to see embedded media. At 18-4, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. At 10-12, the Miami Heat are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Still, Heat guard Tyler Herro thinks both teams are playing well. When asked if there was...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Heat Game

The prettiest of Jayson Tatum's 49 points, the MVP candidate's earning a Tommy Point, and Jaylen Brown attacking in transition headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat game. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum Shakes Caleb Martin, Drills a 3. Caleb Martin...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers got a huge win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, coming from 18 points down to win the game. They did it without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, and Luke Kennard, as it was their depth that stepped up and got it done. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

