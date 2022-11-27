Tonight Atlanta Hawks fans get their one annual look at the Denver Nuggets. Denver is riding a four-game winning streak into State Farm Arena thanks to their prolific offense. Despite having a dip in production, Nikola Jokic still leads Denver in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. The perennial All-NBA center is flanked by a phalanx of outside shooters. Denver doesn't attempt many three-pointers, but they have the league's second-highest percentage (40.4%).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO