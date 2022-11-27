Read full article on original website
Festival of Trees in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees in Scranton was seriously out of this world. That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots. The 25 trees...
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
Man missing from Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A search is underway for a 74-year-old man missing from Lackawanna County. Volunteers, along with emergency responders, scoured the Nay Aug Park area of Scranton. They are looking for Thomas O'Rourke. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without...
Grant money for planned new YMCA in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — The Wayne County YMCA in Honesdale gives off historical vibes more than fitness vibes. Built in 1911 as an armory, it had several other purposes before the YMCA took over in 1979. Executive Director Tina Hoehn says they've tried to make updates to the building over...
Lighting the way for the holidays at Marywood University
SCRANTON, Pa. — Marywood University's annual Christmas tree lighting drew its usual big crowd to the school in Lackawanna County. Folks counted down the seconds until the tree illuminated the night. Student musicians played the songs of the season as the switch was flipped to light the tree inside...
A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
Brothers from Lackawanna County diagnosed with leukemia within a year of each other
ARCHBALD, Pa. — In many ways, three-year-old Jaxxon Kochis and two-year-old Abel Kochis from Archbald are just like any other boys their age. They like to say "cheese" for the camera. They like to use Capri Suns as water guns. They're scared of the Grinch but can't wait for Christmas.
Foster kids join families at Lackawanna County adoption ceremony
SCRANTON, Pa. — Happy and anxious families sat waiting patiently for their turn inside the courtroom at the Lackawanna County Government Center. This festive occasion was held to celebrate 12 children who will officially become part of a new family. "All these people are special, and it's nice to...
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — An electric heater is to blame for a house fire in Wayne County. It started in a home on South Street in Waymart around 11 Thursday morning. A fire marshal says the heater sparked the fire on the first floor. Officials say no one was injured.
Thieves steal $3,000 from gaming machines in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Main Street Sandwich Shop on Sunbury Street has called Minersville home for the past 35 years. But around 3 a.m., a portion of the store was turned upside down. “I got the phone call this morning from my son. He was driving through, and he'd seen...
Demolition day for former Nanticoke factory
NANTICOKE, Pa. — The sounds of cheers mixed in with the sounds of crumbling bricks as demolition began on the former silk factory, turned warehouse, turned entertainment center on East Washington Street in Nanticoke that's been empty for more than a decade. "Yeah, it was a silk mill. Then...
November weather — warmth and snow
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was a tale of two seasons during the month of November, according to the Stormtracker 16 team. The first half of the month was well above average, with temperatures getting into the 70s for highs several times. But by mid-month, there was a flip of...
Firefighters homes damaged in Shenandoah fire
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Investigators are still searching for the cause of a fire that damaged several homes in Schuylkill County. That fire happened around midnight Monday morning along East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Officials say two first responders that were fighting the fire lived in the rowhomes affected and...
Small Business Saturday in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Many other places in our area celebrated Small Business Saturday, like Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore. The holiday open house included live music, hot chocolate, and many homemade items by local artists. Even Santa stopped by to check it out. The owner says Small Business Saturday...
Father charged with assaulting baby
ARCHBALD, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a baby. Investigators say Juriyah Westberry, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, hit his 12-week-old baby several times in the head while visiting family in Archbald last week. Officials say the baby suffered injuries to the brain. Westberry...
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
Pocono wildlife center looks to upgrade facilities
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Renovations are underway at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg. "The first 20 years that we were here, we were building a center. Now it's time to bring that center up to a much better level for care," said Kathy Uhler, the lead educator at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
