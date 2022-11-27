ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, PA

Newswatch 16

Festival of Trees in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Festival of Trees in Scranton was seriously out of this world. That's the theme of this year's display on the Biden Street side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. Thursday was the kick-off party and fundraiser, with proceeds going towards Toys For Tots. The 25 trees...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County

TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man missing from Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A search is underway for a 74-year-old man missing from Lackawanna County. Volunteers, along with emergency responders, scoured the Nay Aug Park area of Scranton. They are looking for Thomas O'Rourke. The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Grant money for planned new YMCA in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Wayne County YMCA in Honesdale gives off historical vibes more than fitness vibes. Built in 1911 as an armory, it had several other purposes before the YMCA took over in 1979. Executive Director Tina Hoehn says they've tried to make updates to the building over...
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Lighting the way for the holidays at Marywood University

SCRANTON, Pa. — Marywood University's annual Christmas tree lighting drew its usual big crowd to the school in Lackawanna County. Folks counted down the seconds until the tree illuminated the night. Student musicians played the songs of the season as the switch was flipped to light the tree inside...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Wayne County

WAYMART, Pa. — An electric heater is to blame for a house fire in Wayne County. It started in a home on South Street in Waymart around 11 Thursday morning. A fire marshal says the heater sparked the fire on the first floor. Officials say no one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Demolition day for former Nanticoke factory

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The sounds of cheers mixed in with the sounds of crumbling bricks as demolition began on the former silk factory, turned warehouse, turned entertainment center on East Washington Street in Nanticoke that's been empty for more than a decade. "Yeah, it was a silk mill. Then...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

November weather — warmth and snow

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was a tale of two seasons during the month of November, according to the Stormtracker 16 team. The first half of the month was well above average, with temperatures getting into the 70s for highs several times. But by mid-month, there was a flip of...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Firefighters homes damaged in Shenandoah fire

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Investigators are still searching for the cause of a fire that damaged several homes in Schuylkill County. That fire happened around midnight Monday morning along East Coal Street in Shenandoah. Officials say two first responders that were fighting the fire lived in the rowhomes affected and...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Small Business Saturday in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Many other places in our area celebrated Small Business Saturday, like Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore. The holiday open house included live music, hot chocolate, and many homemade items by local artists. Even Santa stopped by to check it out. The owner says Small Business Saturday...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Father charged with assaulting baby

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a baby. Investigators say Juriyah Westberry, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, hit his 12-week-old baby several times in the head while visiting family in Archbald last week. Officials say the baby suffered injuries to the brain. Westberry...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono wildlife center looks to upgrade facilities

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Renovations are underway at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg. "The first 20 years that we were here, we were building a center. Now it's time to bring that center up to a much better level for care," said Kathy Uhler, the lead educator at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

