PBL boys basketball wins 49-45 over Danville Schlarman
ST. JOSEPH – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team earned its first win of the 2022-23 season with a 49-45 victory over Danville Schlarman on Wednesday in the Toyota of Danville Classic. Kayden Snelling scored eight points in the first quarter while Jeremiah Ager and Ethan Donaldson added three...
GCMS girls basketball wins 63-33 over Flanagan
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team won 63-33 over Flanagan on Thursday. The Falcons (3-4) outscored Flanagan 15-9 in the first quarter as Mindy Brown scored six points while Savannah Shumate had four points, Reagan Tompkins had three points and Sophia Ray had two points.
GCMS 7th-grade girls basketball ends season with loss in sectionals
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 41-4 to Paris Crestwood in the IESA Class 2A Champaign St. Matthew Sectional on Wednesday. With the loss, GCMS ended its season with a record of 21-2. Jillian Rosendahl made a pair of free throws in the second quarter and Demi McCullough made a jump shot in the third quarter. Here are some sights …
GCMS 8th-grade girls basketball claims IESA Class 2A regional title with 23-18 win over LeRoy
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team won 23-18 over LeRoy in the IESA Class 2A LeRoy Regional championship game on Thursday. Lilyan Sizemore had 15 points 15 points and six rebounds for GCMS (22-0) while Avery Hyatt had four points and Josie Kleist and Payton Alley each added two points. Isabelle Gawthorp collected six rebounds.
GCMS/Fisher wrestling wins two duals in season-opening triangular meet
BISMARCK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won a couple of matches in its season-opening triangular meet. The Falcons won 76-6 over Rantoul and 54-27 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin. Against BHRA, Aiden Sancken (220 pounds), Lincoln Eastin (195), Carson Maxey (145), Corbin Ragle (138), Jakob Howell (126) and Shawn...
PBL girls basketball wins 37-24 over Hoopeston Area
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team won 37-24 over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday. The Panthers (5-2) outscored Hoopeston Area 15-0 in the first quarter as Aubree Gooden scored four points during the quarter while Emily Robidoux and Morgan Uden each made a 3-pointer, Mackenzie Swan tallied a two-point basket, Bailey Luebchow made a pair of free throws and Trixie Johnson tallied a foul shot.
GCMS girls basketball loses 63-37 to St. Thomas More
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 63-37 to St. Thomas More on Tuesday. Anna Warren led GCMS (2-4) in scoring with 11 points while Sophia Ray had six points and Mindy Brown, Savannah Shumate and Cally Kroon each had four points. Lizzie Giroux and Addi Kerchenfaut each had three points and Mallory Rosendahl added two points.
Cissna Park girls basketball loses 50-38 to Unity
TOLONO – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 50-38 to Tolono Unity on Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli posted a double-double for Cissna Park (6-1) with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, two rebounds and two steals while Addison Lucht had five points, five steals and two rebounds.
McDermaid promoted to principal of PBL High School, her alma mater
PAXTON — Four months into her new job as assistant principal of Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton, Hannah McDermaid already has another job lined up. She is not leaving the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, though. After all, she loves it here. Rather, McDermaid will be relocating her office to...
Obituary: Harris Drennan
Harris E. Drennan, 81, of Fisher peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday evening November 27, 2022. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday December 1, 2022 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home followed by a funeral service starting at 2:00 pm with Tina Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Community Fair.
Obituary: Janice Harden
Janice Kay Harden, 64, of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 10:10 am Sunday November 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her faithful and loving family. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm December 3, 2022 at the LeRoy Christian Church followed by her homegoing celebration at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Mayfield officiating. Burial will take place at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy Christian Church, Osman Lutheran Church or to the Blue Ridge High School Music Department. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Obituary: Rosa B. Lane
Rosa B. Lane, age 95, of Gifford, formerly of Rantoul, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Country Health Care and Rehab in Gifford. She was born on June 13, 1927, in Hartford, IL, the daughter of George and Alice (Dwyer) Veach. Rosa married Earl Robert Lane on May 1, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
Equalization results in big spike in homes’ assessed values in Iroquois County
WATSEKA — Unless local taxing bodies decide to reduce their tax rates this fall, most residential taxpayers in Iroquois County should see a sizable increase in their real estate tax bills next summer, the county’s supervisor of assessments said Tuesday. Admittedly, the new property assessment equalization factor that...
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
