Janice Kay Harden, 64, of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 10:10 am Sunday November 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her faithful and loving family. Visitation will be held 12:00-2:00 pm December 3, 2022 at the LeRoy Christian Church followed by her homegoing celebration at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Mayfield officiating. Burial will take place at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy Christian Church, Osman Lutheran Church or to the Blue Ridge High School Music Department. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.

BELLFLOWER, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO