The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Dallas Ate in November
The amount of excellent food available in Dallas is dizzying, yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With your Eater Dallas editor dining out frequently, that means coming across lots of standout dishes and drinks that need to be shared. Anthony Hsia joined Ellie’s Restaurant and...
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie Debuts New Menu
The Main Event Family Kitchen in Grand Prairie showed off their new menu with 45 family-friendly items—something for everyone in the group to enjoy. Executive Chef Wiley Bates and his team welcomed guests to an early November tasting with a Shirley Temple Mocktail. The tasting showcased the kind of...
Alan Govenar’s Looking for Home Screens Dec. 8
Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film, LOOKING FOR HOME, Dallas filmmaker Alan Govenar’s film produced by Documentary Arts and distributed by First Run Features, will screen one-night-only at the Angelika Film Center. The film screens at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Angelika Dallas in Mockingbird Station. Tickets are $10, available at videofest.org/tickets/. The screening is organized by Bart Weiss as part of Dallas VideoFest’s Curated Film Series. A Q&A with Govenar will follow the screening.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Ever Heard of the Dallas Thrift Store That Will Smoke Meat for You?
Now this is my kind of place. I love to go and rummage through thrift stores. I can totally spend an afternoon searching for cool stuff that I can get on the cheap. I also happen to love barbecue. So, EV’s Thrift Store down in Dallas is firmly on my radar.
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
Texas Wants to Know: Everything you never knew about Dallas' underground pedestrian tunnels
Dallas has about three miles of subterranean tunnels and sky bridges that crisscross the city, but aside from a few food courts beneath office highrises, they’re largely vacant. If that’s the case, why are they there in the first place?
Popular Arlington restaurant prepares to close due to economic woes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington staple is closing down for good.Due to economic reasons, the owners of the small mom and pop restaurant Fork In The Road off South Fielder Road say they can no longer continue to operate after nine years."It's sad but this is basically like I don't have another alternative," said owner Josh Hopkins. The environment for small restaurants such as his is tough said Hopkins. "Prices are going up and up and i can no longer raise prices to where people can afford to eat out, I've kept my prices where they are for as long as...
Dallas-based chain Cantina Laredo selling family packs of tamales this holiday season: Here’s how to get yours
Cantina Laredo is offering family packs of tamales this holiday season. Tamales are a huge staple in a lot of Hispanic households.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is officially over and if you have been waiting until then to get into the Christmas mood, then the wait is over. With so many fun holiday events scheduled in the coming weeks, there is no shortage of Christmas fun in North Texas. Possibly one...
Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
keranews.org
Your guide to North Texas tree lightings, holiday concerts, festivals and even a Feliz NaviDog event
Thanksgiving was just a few short days ago but the Fa-La-La-La season has already kicked into high gear. There are lots of holiday events going on right now in the North Texas area, but where do you find them, and how do you choose?. Good news! We are here to...
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Alamo Drafthouse DFW Brings Holiday Cheer
Alamo Drafthouse DFW is spreading holiday cheer with special Christmas movie parties and a limited-time menu filled with sweet treats. Enjoy this season for special holiday menus and festive holiday programming at Alamo Drafthouse DFW. Alamo Drafthouse DFW Limited-Time Menu. Celebrate the season the traditional way – with sugary limited-time...
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
a-z-animals.com
6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas
We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions
Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.
