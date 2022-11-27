ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Orlando caterer sued, accused of serving food laced with pot at wedding

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Seminole deputies release bodycam video from wedding where food was laced with weed. The Orlando caterer accused of serving marijuana-laced food at a wedding is being sued by one of the guests. Earlier this year, Seminole County authorities released this bodycam footage of the wedding...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Possible migrant boat washes ashore in Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — It's not unusual to have migrants come ashore in Florida, hoping for a better life in the United States. But it's not often it happens in Central Florida. Handmade from sheet metal, what appears to be a migrant boat rests in the sand just above...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Parents, educators discuss student behavior in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and educators met in several Brevard County schools Thursday night to better understand student behavior and how to help their children at home. More than a dozen parents listened, learned and did some exercises. "Behavior is a form of communication. There's something going on....
Orlando Date Night Guide

Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts

Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Student shot at Seminole High School to sue school board

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The victim of a shooting at Seminole High School says school officials did not do enough to protect him and now he's suing the school board. Sixteen-year-old Da'raveius Smith was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the January shooting of fellow Seminole High School student Jhavon McIntyre.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

14-year-old suspect arrested in connection to deadly Orlando shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager has been arrested following a deadly Orange County shooting. On Jan. 22, a 15-year-old, identified as Corey Jones, was found on the 800 block of Grand Street with a gunshot wound. Jones later died from his injuries, according to the Orlando Police Department.
ORLANDO, FL

