4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter Support
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location Shuttering
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Azpira at Windermere Senior "Elves" Seek Donations for First Responders' Stockings
WESH
Disney continues wage negotiation with cast members' union representatives
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, negotiations between union leaders representing cast members and Disney leadership have continued. WESH 2 News spoke with a union rep on Thursday about how they feel things are going. Union representatives said they’re calling on Disney to offer what they feel is a fair...
WESH
Florida would lose 1/6 of businesses without Hispanic entrepreneurs, new study says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Hispanic-owned businesses line the streets of downtown Kissimmee. Aviles Hair Studio & Spa, for example, is owned by a Cuban and Puerto Rican couple who started out small. “Aviles Hair Studio was the idea of my husband Pedro and he opened up a space with...
WESH
Orlando caterer sued, accused of serving food laced with pot at wedding
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Seminole deputies release bodycam video from wedding where food was laced with weed. The Orlando caterer accused of serving marijuana-laced food at a wedding is being sued by one of the guests. Earlier this year, Seminole County authorities released this bodycam footage of the wedding...
WESH
FPL surprises Brevard County veteran with holiday home decorations
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne veteran and his family were quite surprised by the gift of Christmas cheer they received Tuesday. The Trotter family had no idea until they got home. Like worker bees, or perhaps little elves, Florida Power and Light employees bedazzled their house with candy canes,...
WESH
Possible migrant boat washes ashore in Melbourne Beach
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — It's not unusual to have migrants come ashore in Florida, hoping for a better life in the United States. But it's not often it happens in Central Florida. Handmade from sheet metal, what appears to be a migrant boat rests in the sand just above...
WESH
5 people hurt in Orlando warehouse fire that ignited fireworks, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four adults and one teenager have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Orlando Thursday evening. Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the warehouse fire at 901 Central Florida Parkway at about 7:15 p.m. The fire started in a fireworks storage area...
WESH
Central Florida beach volleyball Olympic gold medalist to compete on home turf
TAVARES, Fla. — Some of the top beach volleyball players as well as up-and-coming players will compete at Hickory Point Recreation Park in the AVP Central Florida Open this weekend. One top player fans will want to see is former University of Central Florida Knight and gold medalist Phil...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
WESH
Tiger Dam system to be installed in Daytona Beach Shores for temporary erosion protection
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The impact tropical storms Ian and Nicole had on our beaches, particularly in Volusia County, where powerful surf undermined homes, was strong. The state department of emergency management is helping by installing temporary erosion protection using a system called Tiger Dam. The state has identified...
WESH
Project Opioid distributes overdose reversal drug to downtown Orlando businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit is giving out overdose reversal drugs to downtown Orlando businesses so employees can help in the case of an overdose emergency. "Imagine having a simple thing that you can do that can actually save someone's life,” Dennis Clifton with EMBER said. Organizers...
WESH
Family of fallen Apopka firefighter thanks community for support, invites families to free event featuring Clydesdales
The father of a fallen Apopka firefighter, who died after getting hurt on the job, continues to honor his son's life by holding a free event for the community. It's Friday, Dec. 2, from 3-5 p.m. at Kit Land Nelson Park on Forest Avenue in Apopka. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to town.
WESH
Erosion unearths mysterious object on beach in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Erosion has unearthed something previously buried in the sand in a shape that suggests an old boat but could be a number of other things too. Back-to-back storms that destroyed seawalls, natural dunes, and swept away layer after layer of sand, exposing something that hadn't previously been seen.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
WESH
Parents, educators discuss student behavior in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parents and educators met in several Brevard County schools Thursday night to better understand student behavior and how to help their children at home. More than a dozen parents listened, learned and did some exercises. "Behavior is a form of communication. There's something going on....
Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts
Strawberry season is in full swing, and you don’t have to travel far from Orlando (or travel at all) in order to celebrate the sweet red berry. Taste your way through our ultimate guide to strawberries in Orlando, which spans... The post Strawberries in Orlando: Events, U-Pick, and Desserts appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WESH
Central Florida man convicted of impersonating law enforcement arrested again
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted of impersonating law enforcement numerous times in Central Florida is back behind bars. Osceola County deputies nabbed Jeremy DeWitte Tuesday after a reported stand-off in Kissimmee. DeWitte just got out of prison in September after serving 15 months and is now accused...
WESH
Murder victim found in drainage ditch in 1995 identified as missing Florida mom
YEMASSEE, S.C. — A murder victim found in a drainage ditch in South Carolina in 1995 has been identified as a Florida woman. According to WSAV, the woman, now identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, was found dead wearing only her underwear in a drainage ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, in 1995.
WESH
Student shot at Seminole High School to sue school board
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The victim of a shooting at Seminole High School says school officials did not do enough to protect him and now he's suing the school board. Sixteen-year-old Da'raveius Smith was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the January shooting of fellow Seminole High School student Jhavon McIntyre.
WESH
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection to deadly Orlando shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager has been arrested following a deadly Orange County shooting. On Jan. 22, a 15-year-old, identified as Corey Jones, was found on the 800 block of Grand Street with a gunshot wound. Jones later died from his injuries, according to the Orlando Police Department.
WESH
Nurses rally to keep newborn nursery unit open at Osceola County hospital
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Nurses in Osceola County spent Tuesday morning rallying outside of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in hopes of preventing the hospital from closing their newborn nursery unit and merging it with the neonatal intensive care unit. They say merging the two units will cause patients to...
