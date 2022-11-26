Read full article on original website
Upcoming Christmas event to support Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas event at a local business will benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Ski’s Truck & RV Sales is hosting a Lighting Ceremony on December 10 at 7 p.m. as part of the Ho, Ho, Holiday Lights for IBD Kids Fundraiser. It is taking place at Ski’s Truck & RV Sales, 9272 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Rockville.
New monument unveiled in honor of veteran and fire hero
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces, Inc. has announced the completion of a monument honoring Claude Herbert in downtown Terre Haute. Herbert, a teenage Spanish-American War veteran, was working as a Santa Claus at Havens and Geddes department store when a fire broke out in December of 1898. Historians say Herbert led a group of children out of the store. He returned to the store to assist another group, who unbeknownst to him, had already escaped out a back door. Herbert did not make it out of the fire.
Meet Santa at the Meadows
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special visitor came all the way from the North Pole to visit the Wabash Valley, and you have a chance to meet him!. Santa Claus is officially back at the Meadows Shopping Mall for the holiday season. Photos with Santa have been a...
Books and local brews - a new business is open in 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Books and local brews? Name a better combination. One new business in the 12 Points area is officially welcoming customers!. The 12 Points Book Company features beer and wine from local companies! These include Afterburner Brewing Company, Terre Haute Brewing Company, and WaterTower Estates. There...
Pancakes at the park are back for the first time since the pandemic started
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County park is bringing back a tasty tradition. The Vigo County Parks and recreation's pancake breakfast is making a return. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Visitors will be able to enjoy pancakes with locally made maple syrup.
New exhibit highlights rich history of basketball in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County History Center is highlighting the history of the Wabash Valley Classic as the annual tournament nears. The museum unveiled an exhibit focusing on the holiday basketball tradition on Tuesday in the rotating exhibit space. Schools and individuals loaned items for the display...
Shop Knox County launches this week. Here is how to get a free gift card
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - By the end of this week, the Shop Knox County website will be live. Not only will this website help local businesses, it could help with your holiday shopping. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work putting the final touches on Shop...
Ivy Tech unveiled new paramedic science spaces
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech unveiled a new paramedic space for students in this program. This updated space will give paramedic students more opportunities for real-world experiences. Alumnus Ze'caleb Lyle is amazed to see the newly renovated space for paramedic students at ivy tech. "I came here today,...
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
Federal prison in Terre Haute to hold two hiring events
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The federal prison in Terre Haute is looking to hire more than 30 correctional officers. The salary range for the role is nearly $47,000 to more than $67,000. There are two hiring events. The first is Saturday. It's happening from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M....
"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money. Not only that, but it will also save time for workers in the county too. The county is looking to locate "section corner monuments." Jim Swift is hard at work...
New multi-million developments part of strategic workforce housing trend
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - To help attract workers and their families, projects totaling $37 million are underway in Daviess County, Indiana. Tuesday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Buffalo Trace development. The $7.3 million project features 25 single-family homes. RJ Community Builders LLC, which is owned and operated by Washington natives Ross Wade and Jeff Steimel, is overseeing the development.
Pairings set for 23rd annual Wabash Valley Classic
The pairings for this years Wabash Valley Classic were held on Tuesday in Terre Haute. The 23rd annual high school boys basketball event this year runs from December 26th-29th at Terre Haute North High School. First round matchups:. 10 am - Linton vs. Parke Heritage. 11:30 am - Marshall vs....
FTX's impact on Sullivan County cryptocurrency mining facility
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A few months ago, AboutBit laid out its interest in Sullivan County. The company announced a bitcoin mining facility would be making its way to Merom, IN. AboutBit is a cryptocurrency mining company, different from an exchange company like FTX. In a crypto mining company, super-computers...
Parke Co. man in critical condition after weekend crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information after a weekend crash seriously injured a Rockville man. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Evan Florey was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday around 10 P.M. It happened on U.S 36 and Old 36 Road. Florey was airlifted...
