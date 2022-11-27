Read full article on original website
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal
South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Beamer helping Rattler make 'the best decision for his future'
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler finished out the regular season strong as he played a pivotal part in why his team was able to defeat back-to-back top 10 opponents. The Gamecocks’ signal caller will now have a decision to make as to if he wants to come back to Columbia for the 2023 season.
South Carolina commit Grayson Howard presented with All-American Bowl jersey
Grayson "Pup" Howard is one of a kind. After leading his high school to its first district title in 14 years, the Top247 linebacker out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson is looking forward to getting a chance to represent his teammates and coaches next month at the All-American Bowl after formally accepting his invitation to the nation’s premier high school sporting event during the latest Road to the Dome episode on Wednesday night.
'It’s not acceptable'
Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking is released
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its penultimate set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped one spot to No. 9 in the latest College Football (...)
Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina
South Carolina got its first win of the season under new head coach Erik Martin by taking down East Carolina. The post Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
clemson.edu
South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest
Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
WYFF4.com
'I've never lost a race': Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley addresses possible presidential run among other topics at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former U.S. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, stopped at Clemson University Tuesday evening to talk about the state of the country and next steps for the Republican Party. Haley was a guest for Clemson’s Turning point USA Chapter as she spoke about the importance...
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
Deputies use helicopter, drones in search for missing South Carolina man
Kenneth Hughes was reported missing by his family on November 16, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. The 28-year-old is a father to a little boy.
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville mother conquers Swamp Rabbit Trail with wheelchair-bound daughter
In mid-November, Greenville resident Jane Hart completed all 22 miles of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with her daughter, Grayson, who is wheelchair-bound. Grayson has a rare genetic disorder called STXBP1, which causes her to have seizures and muscle spasms. She is also nonverbal. A lifelong fan of nature.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash on Highway 29 in South Carolina
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
