Monroe, LA

Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges

By Aysha Decuir
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjORj_0jOfGYIJ00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWs7W_0jOfGYIJ00

If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

