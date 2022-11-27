Effective: 2022-12-02 03:55:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Niihau HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI THROUGH 10 AM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI FROM 10 AM UNTIL 6 PM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND MOLOKAI UNTIL 6 PM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM TODAY .The large, long period west northwest swell (300-310 degrees) that peaked last night will slowly subside through the day. HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI THROUGH 10 AM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf 22 to 26 feet north-facing Niihau and Kauai shores, 15 to 20 feet west-facing Niihau and Kauai shores. * WHERE...North and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 10 AM HST this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.

KAUAI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 HOURS AGO