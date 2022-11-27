Read full article on original website
High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Niihau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 03:55:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Niihau HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI THROUGH 10 AM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI FROM 10 AM UNTIL 6 PM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND MOLOKAI UNTIL 6 PM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM TODAY .The large, long period west northwest swell (300-310 degrees) that peaked last night will slowly subside through the day. HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI THROUGH 10 AM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf 22 to 26 feet north-facing Niihau and Kauai shores, 15 to 20 feet west-facing Niihau and Kauai shores. * WHERE...North and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 10 AM HST this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...High. Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.
High Surf Advisory issued for Molokai North, Molokai West, Molokai Windward by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 03:55:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI THROUGH 10 AM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI FROM 10 AM UNTIL 6 PM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND MOLOKAI UNTIL 6 PM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM TODAY .The large, long period west northwest swell (300-310 degrees) that peaked last night will slowly subside through the day. HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND MOLOKAI UNTIL 6 PM TODAY * WHAT...Surf 14 to 18 feet north-facing Oahu an Molokai shores, 8 to 12 feet west-facing Oahu and Molokai shores. * WHERE...North and west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 03:55:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI THROUGH 10 AM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI FROM 10 AM UNTIL 6 PM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND MOLOKAI UNTIL 6 PM TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM TODAY .The large, long period west northwest swell (300-310 degrees) that peaked last night will slowly subside through the day. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf 6 to 8 feet along west-facing Big Island shores. * WHERE...West-facing shores of Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
