San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

5 things to know about the Conference USA title game

SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row, the UTSA Roadrunners are vying for a conference championship—and a bolstered case to be selected for one of college football's more prestigious bowl games. After beating Western Kentucky a year ago to secure the program's first ever Conference...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Accuser says Boerne gymnastics coach molested her in 1983

SAN ANTONIO — At least five people have so far accused Boerne gymnastics instructor Mike Spiller of sexual misconduct. The allegations span decades and cross borders, prompting a criminal investigation involving Boerne and Houston police. Spiller worked with thousands of children over nearly five decades coaching gymnastics in Texas, New Mexico, California, Hawaii, Europe and elsewhere.
BOERNE, TX
KENS 5

Rock 'n' Roll Running Series coming to San Antonio for marathon and other events

SAN ANTONIO — The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is coming to San Antonio for a marathon and other events in the first week of December. The weekend starts on Friday, December 2 with a health and fitness expo at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center. Then on Saturday, the expo continues and 5K and 10K races will be held in the morning. Sunday morning is the main event: a half marathon and marathon followed by entertainment at Bill Miller Plaza from Ozomatli and many other groups.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

City Council names finalists for interim District 10 representative

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council has chosen its three finalists to temporarily fill Councilman Clayton Perry’s seat in representing the northeast side while the council member remains on leave after a hit-and-run incident for which he's facing charges. Among those finalists, narrowed down from a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

