Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KENS 5
5 things to know about the Conference USA title game
SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row, the UTSA Roadrunners are vying for a conference championship—and a bolstered case to be selected for one of college football's more prestigious bowl games. After beating Western Kentucky a year ago to secure the program's first ever Conference...
KENS 5
Accuser says Boerne gymnastics coach molested her in 1983
SAN ANTONIO — At least five people have so far accused Boerne gymnastics instructor Mike Spiller of sexual misconduct. The allegations span decades and cross borders, prompting a criminal investigation involving Boerne and Houston police. Spiller worked with thousands of children over nearly five decades coaching gymnastics in Texas, New Mexico, California, Hawaii, Europe and elsewhere.
KENS 5
'I don’t want to be treated differently' | San Antonio family shares journey of battling epilepsy
SAN ANTONIO — There is nothing quite like Friday nights in the great state of Texas. We see Texas high school football coaches roaming the sidelines working to lead their teams to victory. But, sometimes, we get an opportunity to see their lives beyond the football sidelines. This is...
KENS 5
This was the third driest year on record in San Antonio
We saw about 1.79 inches of rain for the entire month of November. We saw a little over 11 inches over the entire year.
KENS 5
Rock 'n' Roll Running Series coming to San Antonio for marathon and other events
SAN ANTONIO — The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is coming to San Antonio for a marathon and other events in the first week of December. The weekend starts on Friday, December 2 with a health and fitness expo at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center. Then on Saturday, the expo continues and 5K and 10K races will be held in the morning. Sunday morning is the main event: a half marathon and marathon followed by entertainment at Bill Miller Plaza from Ozomatli and many other groups.
KENS 5
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
KENS 5
After shooting Erik Cantu, former San Antonio police officer indicted
A Grand Jury came back with three charges against James Brennand. If found guilty, he's facing serious prison time.
KENS 5
Fugitive engaged in shootout with law enforcement in Floresville before he was shot, Texas DPS says
Dozens of officers responded to the shooting scene, but authorities say only the suspect was hit. Floresville High School was briefly on lockdown.
KENS 5
Boerne police detail allegations of molestation against local gymnastics coach
Michael Spiller, 74, was arrested on Nov. 18. The Kendall County District Attorney's Office believe there are at least three victims, and probably more.
KENS 5
City Council names finalists for interim District 10 representative
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council has chosen its three finalists to temporarily fill Councilman Clayton Perry’s seat in representing the northeast side while the council member remains on leave after a hit-and-run incident for which he's facing charges. Among those finalists, narrowed down from a...
KENS 5
Police clearing Kitty Hawk Middle School after no weapons were found
There was a report for a possible weapon on campus. But, the district later said that no weapons were found and no shots were fired.
Comments / 0