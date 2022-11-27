SAN ANTONIO — The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is coming to San Antonio for a marathon and other events in the first week of December. The weekend starts on Friday, December 2 with a health and fitness expo at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center. Then on Saturday, the expo continues and 5K and 10K races will be held in the morning. Sunday morning is the main event: a half marathon and marathon followed by entertainment at Bill Miller Plaza from Ozomatli and many other groups.

