Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Will Brutal December Slate Kill L.A.’s Season?
Your 8-12 Los Angeles Lakers' intense December slate is not for the faint of heart. This month, L.A. will face off against several of the best teams in the NBA, plus some other, very competitive clubs that look to be angling for postseason berths. Let's take a gander:. December 2nd...
Wichita Eagle
Jalen McDaniels Aims to Build Off Career Night
Injuries in the NBA are hard to overcome, especially when you have a youthful roster like the Charlotte Hornets. With that though, coaches can find solace in the fact that they get to see that young talent mature and develop. One guy that is getting an extended look is Jalen...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: A Very Fashionable Russell Westbrook Breaks Down Two Buzzer-Beating Treys
The postgame atmosphere following your Los Angeles Lakers' dominant 128-109 blowout of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers was fairly buoyant, as could be seen by both the cool-as-a-cucumber comportment and the fashion choices of $47.1 million backup point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook noted that he "definitely, for sure" felt that...
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers’ Injury Updates on Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers got a key reinforcement back in the mix on Monday night. With a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks approaching, Sixers center Joel Embiid was upgraded from questionable to available, as was the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle. Embiid missed the Sixers’ last four matchups as he dealt with...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Versus Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder could be without the star of their show when San Antonio visits the Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has popped onto the injury report with a hip contusion and is out for the game. SGA has been the clear cut leader for OKC to begin the season...
Wichita Eagle
Brunson Burned: Luka Struggling Mavs Still Searching For Jalen Replacement
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Dallas Mavericks’ decision-makers Nico Harrison and Mark Cuban assured us the loss of Jalen Brunson would be gobbled up by the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr., then Frank Ntilikina and, finally, Facundo Campazzo. Strike three and you’re …
Wichita Eagle
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Cheating With NBA Star
DEC 1 KANYE, KIM AND CHRIS Kanye West's series of hateful and harmful public pronouncements are now entering the NBA world. He is now claiming that wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him ... with Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. The controversial musician took to his recently reinstated Twitter account to...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem is Always Prepared To Rumble
Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem recently shared an Instagram video of himself telling a story on Duncan Robinson’s podcast The Long Shot. Haslem defended teammate Dwyane Wade in a game against the Indiana Pacers in the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals. View the original article to see embedded media. “D-Wade...
Wichita Eagle
Shake Milton Has a Fan in Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray
In the absence of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers have leaned on De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton to run their backcourt for the time being. Melton’s consistently been a key contributor for the Sixers throughout the year as he’s their primary backup ball-handler and a defensive standout.
Wichita Eagle
A Look At The Miami Heat’s New Approach To Facing Boston Celtics Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. In Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat admitted they abandoned their style of play. With the teams set for a rematch Friday, the Heat know what it takes to leave Boston with a split. They need to play their game.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?
The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
