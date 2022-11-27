Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Bay Area
Residents Try to Make it in the Bay by Downsizing, Opting for Smaller Condos
There’s another hurdle for those trying to make it in the Bay long term. More people who find they’re priced out of buying a house in Silicon Valley are now downsizing, opting for a smaller condo instead. That’s not saying that condos are cheap, especially those in South...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Schools Deal With Heating Problems Amid Winter Storm
Winter weather has definitely arrived in the Bay Area, forcing everyone to bundle up and crank up their heater. But some Bay Area schoolchildren have had to rely on their sweaters and jackets to stay warm. Problems with the HVAC system at Holbrook Language Academy in Concord have left...
Downtown San Jose loses another major retailer
The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a “magnet” for homeless residents who... The post Downtown San Jose loses another major retailer appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Prepares for Upcoming Storm
A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to parts of the Bay Area that will spread through the region by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain...
NBC Bay Area
Lack of Bay Area Shoppers Waiting in Line at Stores for Black Friday
Black Friday has traditionally been the day to do deep discount shopping for the holiday. But in 2022, that has changed. The pandemic kept people indoors for two years, which is making online shopping much more popular. Parking lots in front of major stores were empty Thursday night. Shopper Christina...
NBC Bay Area
Charity Donations Help Bay Area Family Fulfill Dream Family Trip
Giving Tuesday is underway and giving people a chance to give back to charities. Some Bay Area charities, including the Make-a-Wish foundation, said they need the donations now more than ever. The foundation allowed a kid in Pacifica to make her wish come true; go on a family trip to...
Your home awaits: Rent this spacious Seabright cottage in Santa Cruz
Searching for a secluded spot to live out your beach-house dreams? Look no further than this spacious Pennsylvania Avenue cottage in Santa Cruz, CA. Located in the highly desirable Seabright area, this quaint abode offers a fresh and updated take on coastal living. 2/ 5 (Schooner Realty) 3/ 5. (Schooner...
NBC Bay Area
Richmond's Annual Toy and Food Giveaway Returns
A holiday tradition is making a comeback in Contra Costa County, bringing Christmas cheer to families in need. Since 1989, Richmond’s fire and police departments have teamed up to help struggling families during the holiday season through their annual toy and food giveaway. Volunteers from around the community support...
NBC Bay Area
Many Parts of Bay Area Get Inch of Rain or More From Storm System
Many parts of the Bay Area got an inch of rain or more from a storm system that came through the region late Wednesday and Thursday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. Some parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains had about 1.5 to 2 inches of rain as of Thursday...
NBC Bay Area
Transportation Officials Look at Ways to Tackle Bay Area Traffic
Local transportation officials are looking into ways to deal with hectic Bay Area traffic. However, some commuters are against the options in place. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission will hold a webinar Tuesday night to discuss how to achieve smoother rides and clear congestion on the roads. MTC officials said they...
berkeleyside.org
Pharmacy closures leave East Bay customers frustrated
Closures and reduced pharmacy hours at drug stores in the Bay Area have left customers scrambling to find places to get their prescriptions filled. CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid have all announced cutbacks in hours and closures as the industry refocuses on online delivery. This has left many pharmacists and staff in Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville overwhelmed and under-scheduled, and their customers waiting in long lines at the remaining pharmacies.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Artist to Be Featured in ‘Let's Glow SF' Event
On Friday night, several iconic buildings in downtown San Francisco will light up with large art displays by local and international artists for the second annual “Let’s Glow SF.”. One of the artist’s featured this year is San Francisco’s Yiying Lu. She calls herself an “art-trepreneur,” which is...
NBC Bay Area
Rain, Wind, Cold: Weather Service Warns of Wet, Messy Commute
Thursday's morning commute could be messy. The cold front passing through Northern California will bring rain sooner than expected with slightly less rain than anticipated Thursday because the front is moving so quickly, according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service. But faster means stronger winds and slightly...
NBC Bay Area
Brief Break From Rain But Not From Cold as Weekend Storm Looms
The Bay Area gets a brief break from the rain Friday before the next storm makes its way into the region early Saturday. But there's no such pause in the cold weather. Overnight temperatures dipped into the 20s and low 30s in some areas, prompting a freeze warning in parts of the North Bay and South Bay early Friday until 9 a.m. High temperatures were expected in the low to mid-50s across the region.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Zoo Experiences Power Outage
Wednesday night at the Oakland Zoo’s “Glowfari” got a little bit spooky for dozens of people when the power went out and they were stuck on the zoo’s gondola in the dark. According to officials, the power went out at around 6:40 p.m. and the outage...
NBC Bay Area
Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose
The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
NBC Bay Area
August Algal Bloom Causes Concern for Future of Bay Area's Sturgeon
When thousands of dead fish began washing up on Bay Area shores last August, the result of a harmful algae bloom, researchers were alarmed to see hundreds of sturgeon carcasses among the dead. The Bay Area's population of the long, spiny fish which date back to the dinosaurs have already...
NBC Bay Area
Amazon Van Stolen in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury Neighborhood
A bizarre heist in San Francisco has police searching for a stolen Amazon delivery van swiped in broad daylight in the city’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood. “It was right down there in the middle of the road, right down there,” said witness Alex Lombardi. “He was delivering a package.”
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort
The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets after Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard between 47th Avenue and High Street to “Too $hort Way.”. The stretch runs past...
Comments / 0