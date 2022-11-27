The Bay Area gets a brief break from the rain Friday before the next storm makes its way into the region early Saturday. But there's no such pause in the cold weather. Overnight temperatures dipped into the 20s and low 30s in some areas, prompting a freeze warning in parts of the North Bay and South Bay early Friday until 9 a.m. High temperatures were expected in the low to mid-50s across the region.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO