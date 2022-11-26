ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

One dead in Caltrain collision in San Francisco tunnel

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtWnK_0jOelMYf00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — One person was struck by a Caltrain and died in San Francisco on Saturday morning, according to a Caltrain official.

Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District

Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, the #221 train heading northbound collided with a person on the track of Tunnel 3 in San Francisco. Caltrain says the person was trespassing on the tracks when the collision occurred.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the tracks were on hold going in both directions. An update from Caltrain reads that trains are single tracking through the area. This is the tenth person killed in a Caltrain incident since the start of 2022.

KRON On is streaming now

Caltrain says there were 178 passengers aboard the #221 train at the time of the collision, and there have been no injuries reported onboard. A later tweet from Caltrain stated that the #221 train was back on the move.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

BART delays on Millbrae Line down to 10-15 minutes

(BCN) — After BART officials reported a major delay early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line, delays are now down to 10-15 minutes, according to a tweet from the transit agency. The delays are in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station. Caltrain […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caltrain strikes, kills person tresspassing on tracks in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau was investigating a fatal Caltrain accident that left one person dead.The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. between the Santa Clara and Lawrence Caltrain stations.The #117 train was traveling northbound and "struck an individual tresspassing on the track," according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew. Emergency crews responded but there are no details about the victim. None of the 19 passengers were injured, according to Bartholomew.The tracks were reopened at 1:21 p.m. It is still no information as to why the victim was on the tracks. This is Caltrain's 11th fatality for 2022
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland: car engulfed in flames

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A vehicle was reportedly completely engulfed in flames on the I-880, according to the California Highway Patrol. KRON On is streaming news live now No one was injured in this incident. The cause of the fire is unknown. The Oakland Fire Department and the CHP Oakland division are responding to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in fire at Oakland home Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a house fire in Oakland on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the fire started just after 6:00 p.m. in a two-story residential building on the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a dead adult male with burns on […]
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in connection with SF Muni shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on a Muni bus on Aug. 3, the San Francisco Police Department announced Tuesday. SFPD said the arrests happened on Nov. 18 in Daly City. The shooting happened at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, near the border of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown

(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Free catalytic converter etching event in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – Catalytic converter thefts have become a big problem throughout the Bay Area. In Livermore on Tuesday, the police department is trying to help people protect their property. The Livermore Police Department and Las Positas College teamed up to offer free catalytic converter etching. Each car is pulled into the school’s automotive […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.

SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
SARATOGA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Cyclist seriously injured in Northwest Berkeley crash

A cyclist remains hospitalized after he was struck and injured Friday night by a car driver at a Northwest Berkeley intersection that street safety advocates have long warned is unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said, when...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy