Upgrade your gaming monitor with these terrific Cyber Monday deals

If you've been eyeing a new display, there's no better time than Cyber Monday to nab a new screen, especially when they're on sale. Whether you need a fast refresh rate panel, an ultrawide display, or an OLED screen, we've got some terrific deals lined up for you for a new gaming display .

Quantum Dot OLED: Seeing is believing

One of the more premium gaming monitors, Alienware's AW3423DW is a curved ultra-wide 34-inch monitor that packs in a bright and gorgeous quantum dot OLED panel. Made to match the aesthetics of the company's Alienware gaming laptops and desktops, this panel boasts a resolution of 1440p and comes with a 175Hz refresh rate, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and support for HDR content. Nvidia gamers will appreciate G-Sync support, which will help reduce ghosting and tearing for fast-action games. And with support for displaying content in DCI-P3 or sRGB color spaces, you can even use this monitor for your creative workflow as well.

Save $100 on Alienware's premium OLED display

Alienware AW3423DW | $1,299 now $1,198 at Amazon

2K gaming with QHD resolution

Whether you're a console gamer or a PC gamer in need of a fast, responsive panel, Dell's 32-inch curved gaming monitor is bound to deliver. This display comes with AMD FreeSync Support as well as VRR support for stutter-free gaming.

Save $70 on Dell's curved gaming monitor

Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM | $349 now $279 at Dell

Save $81 on Lenovo's 27-inch QHD display

Lenovo L27q-35 27" QHD monitor | $269 now $188 at Lenovo

Go wide. Ultrawide.

A wide display will get you immersed in the action and is a great option if you're not playing a fast shooting game. The ultrawide panel gives you an even wider field of view to absorb more of the scene, and when you're not playing, this format is like having two displays connected side-by-side without all the complications of a multi-monitor setup.

Save $150 on Samsung's ultra-wide curved monitor

Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Ultra-Wide | $549 now $399 at Amazon

Save $450 on Alienware 38

Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor - AW3821DW | $1,349 now $899 at Dell

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch gaming monitor | $1,300 now $899.99 at Amazon

Fast refresh rates reign supreme for esport gamers

If you're playing fast-paced games and have a need for speed, opt for a display with a fast refresh rate. These panels usually have refresh rates above 200Hz, allowing you to keep up with the action on screen. Generally, the faster the refresh rate, the lower the resolution, so there will be some trade-offs involved if you're looking to stay within budget.

Save $200 on Lenovo Legion Y25g-30

Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 | $699 now $499 at Lenovo

Save $150 on Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor - AW2521HFL | $349 now $199 at Dell

