The 6:00 AM hour of The Pat & Aaron Show begins with the guys talking about how it's an honor to be live from Metro Ministries. Pat Donovan loves that it is his first time out, and Aaron Jacobson has loved coming out since the days of Tedd Webb & Jack Harris. The guys then talk about the Tampa Bay Lightning's win over the Buffalo Sabres, even though the goal keeping wasn't the best. Then Aaron Jacobson debates where the production of Victor Hedman has been.

