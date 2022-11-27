ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan among Week 13's top college football social media trolls

By ESPN Staff
 5 days ago

The holiday season didn't stop college football's Twitter trolls during Week 13.

With this being rivalry week, teams pulled out some deep cuts from their bag of jokes. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes started early in the week before they faced the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in "The Game," but the Wolverines returned the favor after the win Saturday.

Also, the Arizona Wildcats celebrated a win at the Arizona State Sun Devils ' expense and the Mississippi State Bulldogs enjoyed an Egg Bowl win over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels with a few barbs toward the team.

Here's a look at some of the best Twitter trolls across college football this weekend:

No. 3 Michigan 45,  No. 2 Ohio State, 23

One of college football's greatest rivalries added another chapter to its story as the Wolverines and Buckeyes met for the 12th time as top-five teams.

The Buckeyes removed any letter "M's" from the school's campus leading up to the game.

However, Michigan got the last laugh with a dominant second half en route to a convincing win over Ohio State. The Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the second half and forced quarterback C.J. Stroud into two costly interceptions.

Read more : Best moments from No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy , who finished with 290 total yards and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), didn't wait until the game was over to say goodbye to the Buckeyes fans.



Other Wolverines players joined in on the fun, as they planted their school flag on the Buckeyes' logo at midfield during the postgame festivities.

No. 11 Penn State 35, Michigan State 16

Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford scorched the Spartans, finishing 19-of-24 for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Penn State's defense caused a lot of trouble for Michigan State's offense, holding the Spartans to 4-14 on third down and forcing three turnovers.

The Nittany Lions' Twitter account celebrated winning the Land Grant Trophy with a comical twist on a clip from the "SpongeBob SquarePants" Krusty Krab training video.

South Carolina 31, No. 8 Clemson 30

The Gamecocks took down their second top-10 opponent in as many weeks with an upset over Clemson. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler finished with 360 yards passing, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

According to Allstate's College Football Playoff Predictor, Clemson's chances to make the CFP dropped to 6% from 37% with the loss.

Rattler enjoyed a well-earned postgame cigar in the locker room after the victory.

Maryland 37, Rutgers 0

The Terrapins, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and running back Roman Hemby , dominated the Scarlet Knights. Tagovailoa finished with 342 yards passing and a touchdown while Hemby rushed for 70 yards and three scores. Maryland's defense also deserves props, as it earned its first conference shutout since 2008.

The Terrapins' Twitter account put a clever twist on the Scarlet Knights' name to put this game to bed.

Arizona 38, Arizona State 35

Wildcats running back Michael Wiley ran for 214 and three touchdowns to help his team defeat the Sun Devils. Teammates Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams also each added a score on the ground.

Arizona State's mascot, Sparky, is known for his trusty pitchfork. Arizona's Twitter used the prop for some postgame jabs after the victory.

No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 24 Cincinnati 24

Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt came up clutch, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Shae Wyatt with five minutes left to propel Tulane to its 10th win. Pratt finished 13-for-22 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown. Running back Tyjae Spears rushed for 181 yards and two scores.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Tulane's win snapped a 61-game on-field losing streak against AP-ranked opponents. For Cincy, the loss snapped a 32-game home winning streak. The Green Wave's Twitter account reminded the Bearcats of those facts postgame.

Mississippi State 24, No. 20 Ole Miss 22

A 10-point fourth quarter and late 2-point conversion stop by the Bulldogs helped them rally past the Rebels. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers finished with 239 yards passing, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Running back Jo'quavious Marks led the team on the ground with 76 yards rushing and a score.

Prior to the game, there were rumors that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be leaving to coach the Auburn Tigers . Kiffin met with his players Wednesday to assure them he is staying at the school, but WCBI-TV of Columbus, Mississippi, reported Kiffin would be announced as Auburn's head coach as soon as Friday.

Kiffin denied those reports on Twitter and followed up with a news release-style note to the station's reporter. On Saturday, Kiffin signed a contract extension to remain at Ole Miss.

After beating Ole Miss, Mississippi State's Twitter account used Kiffin's news release to execute an exceptional troll job.

That wasn't the only celebratory jab the Bulldogs took at the Rebels, either.

