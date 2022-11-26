ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

visithannibal.com

Hannibal has an enchanting old-fashioned Christmas in store for you!

Historic Downtown Hannibal is truly the most enchanting place to rediscover the magic of the holiday season. The Victorian Festival of Christmas will make you nostalgic for the days of old as Main Street is decked out with old-fashioned flair. From the end of November until Christmas Eve, this Victorian...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Letter to the Editor: Ran into Ebbings during their Great Loop adventure

I talked with the Ebbings (read the story of Rob and Vicki Ebbing here) at Two Rivers Marina last fall as they started their Great Loop adventure, giving them a few tips on my wife’s and my Great Loop adventure and long river trips which started from Two Rivers Marina in 2013 and spanned the next five years.
LOUISIANA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Town Completely Turns into Real Life Christmas Village

Settled on the Lake of the Ozarks you'll find a town called Old Kinderhook, and what this town does for the holidays will even put Hallmark Christmas Movies to shame. Ice skating, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and s'mores by the fire make Old Kinderhook a real-life Christmas village come alive. The list of activities that Old Kinderhook have is about the same as Santa's List. It is a magical place you at least need to visit once with the family. Here's a list of just some of the activities you can do when visiting Old Kinderhook:
KINDERHOOK, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Model train set to be on display four times at Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum

CARTHAGE — Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum, 306 Walnut in Carthage, will be the site of a large model train set on display on four dates in December and January. The museum will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, during the Carthage Christmas Open House with the train display of Galen Wollbrink. The full museum will be open for viewing at 7 p.m. that night. From 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 18 and Jan. 7, Wollbrink will be present to show the trains in action.
CARTHAGE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Future of Quincy’s Food and Beverage Tax

Bob Gough and Brittany Boll sit in for an ailing Ashley Conrad to talk about what is happening with the City of Quincy’s Food and Beverage Tax revenue and what is the likelihood that it will stay in place when it is scheduled to sunset in 2025. Miss Clipping...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 28, 2022

Timmy L Fries (55) of Wentzville MO, citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle at 12th and Broadway. NTA 112. Emma E Bowling, 27, 423 Yule Ct, reprots on 11/09/2022 her vehicle was entered while at 818 Vermont St. Her wallet and cell phone was taken. 177. Jamie A Havens, 51, 1408...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

HLGU’s accreditation with Higher Learning Commission placed on two-year probation

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission was placed earlier this month on a two-year probation amid controversy about mismanagement and poor trustee governance. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., another school affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, also is on probation. Word and...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Nov. 19-25, 2022

BELL,STEVEN A (33 of Lomax, IL) Iowa Warrant. HOLT,JASON J (50 of LaHarpe, IL) Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Crash, Failure to Report Crash, Leaving the Scene of Crash, Failure to Wear Seat Belt. 11/21/2022. CARPENTER,WILLIAM J (54 of Augusta, IL) Battery. LEE,RICHARD (49 of Carthage, IL) Speeding. 11/22/2022.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Harrison, Sixth to close briefly this week for street repairs

QUINCY — South Sixth between Maine and Jersey Streets will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to allow for street repairs. This section of road will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Harrison Street between 23rd and 24th Streets...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing offers new treatment for common urologic condition

QUINCY — Blessing Health’s urology team is offering a new treatment for a frustrating and common medical problem that affects millions of adults. The condition is called urge incontinence — the sudden, intense urge to urinate followed by an involuntary loss of urine. It affects mostly people over the age of 50, and a majority of those are women.
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Planned subdivision with 106 condos closer to reality after City Council meeting

QUINCY — One planned subdivision by Hildebrand Construction in the northeast area of the city cleared one hurdle during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Another planned subdivision, however, must wait until next week to receive approval. The Plan Commission recently recommended approval of the subdivision...
muddyrivernews.com

2 x 4’s for Hope theft case pushed back to January docket

QUINCY — The co-founder of a local charity charged with two counts of stealing from that charity saw his trial pushed back to the January court docket. Mark Lawrence appeared with his attorney, Don Schuering, in Adams County Circuit Court Monday morning before Associate Judge Roger Thomson. Lawrence, 63,...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two allegedly steal $40K in jewelry from Zales, arrest warrants issued

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department responded Nov. 5 to Zales Jewelers in the Quincy Town Center in reference to a theft that had just occurred. Two subjects had entered the store posing as customers. They asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry, were able to gain control of four rings and fled the store with them. The total loss was in excess of $40,000.
QUINCY, IL

