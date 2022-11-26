Read full article on original website
Dallas Brass to join Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Chorus and Youth Chorus for Saturday concert
QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Chorus and Youth Chorus will be joined by special guests Dallas Brass at a holiday concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Morrison Theater at Quincy Junior High School. Since its founding in 1983 by Michael Levine, the Dallas Brass has become...
muddyrivernews.com
Candlelight memorial service set for Sunday at O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
QUINCY — The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home, 1435 State, will have a candlelight memorial service on Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., with the service beginning 4 p.m. The holiday season often is difficult for people who have lost a family member or friend. Pastor...
visithannibal.com
Hannibal has an enchanting old-fashioned Christmas in store for you!
Historic Downtown Hannibal is truly the most enchanting place to rediscover the magic of the holiday season. The Victorian Festival of Christmas will make you nostalgic for the days of old as Main Street is decked out with old-fashioned flair. From the end of November until Christmas Eve, this Victorian...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Ran into Ebbings during their Great Loop adventure
I talked with the Ebbings (read the story of Rob and Vicki Ebbing here) at Two Rivers Marina last fall as they started their Great Loop adventure, giving them a few tips on my wife’s and my Great Loop adventure and long river trips which started from Two Rivers Marina in 2013 and spanned the next five years.
Missouri Town Completely Turns into Real Life Christmas Village
Settled on the Lake of the Ozarks you'll find a town called Old Kinderhook, and what this town does for the holidays will even put Hallmark Christmas Movies to shame. Ice skating, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and s'mores by the fire make Old Kinderhook a real-life Christmas village come alive. The list of activities that Old Kinderhook have is about the same as Santa's List. It is a magical place you at least need to visit once with the family. Here's a list of just some of the activities you can do when visiting Old Kinderhook:
muddyrivernews.com
Model train set to be on display four times at Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum
CARTHAGE — Kibbe Hancock Heritage Museum, 306 Walnut in Carthage, will be the site of a large model train set on display on four dates in December and January. The museum will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, during the Carthage Christmas Open House with the train display of Galen Wollbrink. The full museum will be open for viewing at 7 p.m. that night. From 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 18 and Jan. 7, Wollbrink will be present to show the trains in action.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Future of Quincy’s Food and Beverage Tax
Bob Gough and Brittany Boll sit in for an ailing Ashley Conrad to talk about what is happening with the City of Quincy’s Food and Beverage Tax revenue and what is the likelihood that it will stay in place when it is scheduled to sunset in 2025. Miss Clipping...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 28, 2022
Timmy L Fries (55) of Wentzville MO, citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle at 12th and Broadway. NTA 112. Emma E Bowling, 27, 423 Yule Ct, reprots on 11/09/2022 her vehicle was entered while at 818 Vermont St. Her wallet and cell phone was taken. 177. Jamie A Havens, 51, 1408...
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU’s accreditation with Higher Learning Commission placed on two-year probation
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission was placed earlier this month on a two-year probation amid controversy about mismanagement and poor trustee governance. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., another school affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, also is on probation. Word and...
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Nov. 19-25, 2022
BELL,STEVEN A (33 of Lomax, IL) Iowa Warrant. HOLT,JASON J (50 of LaHarpe, IL) Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Crash, Failure to Report Crash, Leaving the Scene of Crash, Failure to Wear Seat Belt. 11/21/2022. CARPENTER,WILLIAM J (54 of Augusta, IL) Battery. LEE,RICHARD (49 of Carthage, IL) Speeding. 11/22/2022.
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
muddyrivernews.com
Harrison, Sixth to close briefly this week for street repairs
QUINCY — South Sixth between Maine and Jersey Streets will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to allow for street repairs. This section of road will reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Harrison Street between 23rd and 24th Streets...
muddyrivernews.com
Six aldermen file petitions to run again, but Mast decides to spend more time with family
QUINCY — After nearly four years as an alderman, John Mast decided he had missed enough time with his kids. Mast, a Republican in the city’s 5th Ward, chose not to file paperwork to run for re-election. Monday was the final day to file petitions. Mast said he...
khqa.com
Police: 1 man tased before 3 men arrested for stealing from Pittsfield Farm and Home
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Three local men have been arrested, including one man who was tased before being taken into custody, after police say they acted together to steal from the Pittsfield Farm and Home the day after Thanksgiving. Pittsfield Police Department officers were called to the Farm and...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing offers new treatment for common urologic condition
QUINCY — Blessing Health’s urology team is offering a new treatment for a frustrating and common medical problem that affects millions of adults. The condition is called urge incontinence — the sudden, intense urge to urinate followed by an involuntary loss of urine. It affects mostly people over the age of 50, and a majority of those are women.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
muddyrivernews.com
Planned subdivision with 106 condos closer to reality after City Council meeting
QUINCY — One planned subdivision by Hildebrand Construction in the northeast area of the city cleared one hurdle during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Another planned subdivision, however, must wait until next week to receive approval. The Plan Commission recently recommended approval of the subdivision...
muddyrivernews.com
2 x 4’s for Hope theft case pushed back to January docket
QUINCY — The co-founder of a local charity charged with two counts of stealing from that charity saw his trial pushed back to the January court docket. Mark Lawrence appeared with his attorney, Don Schuering, in Adams County Circuit Court Monday morning before Associate Judge Roger Thomson. Lawrence, 63,...
muddyrivernews.com
Two allegedly steal $40K in jewelry from Zales, arrest warrants issued
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department responded Nov. 5 to Zales Jewelers in the Quincy Town Center in reference to a theft that had just occurred. Two subjects had entered the store posing as customers. They asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry, were able to gain control of four rings and fled the store with them. The total loss was in excess of $40,000.
muddyrivernews.com
Assistant state’s attorney says negotiations with Gholston in first-degree murder case will end Dec. 9
QUINCY — Judge Debra Wellborn hadn’t heard much lately about the Devere Gholston case, so she took it upon herself to schedule a status hearing for Monday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court. Gholston, 27, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential...
