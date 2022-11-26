ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees He Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame

While Teddy Long is already a WWE Hall of Famer, he wants to see some of his fellow referees be inducted as well. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, the former referee and SmackDown General Manager was asked about Earl Hebner’s recent comments about other officials possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future. Long said,
WWE Muted Sasha Banks Chants At Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE reportedly muted chants for Sasha Banks at Saturday night’s Survivor Series: WarGames event. The show took place in Banks’ hometown of Boston, MA, but the former Women’s Champion did not make an appearance. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that WWE worked quickly after chants...
PHOTO: The Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage at Saturday night’s Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. As we previously reported here on eWn, ‘Taker and his wife Michelle McCool were both expected to be in attendance at the show. The WWE legend took to Twitter today to post...
What Is William Regal’s Current AEW Contract Status?, New Details

Many fans who watched the show-opening segment of last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featuring William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson thought the segment was a way to write Regal off of AEW television. A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio sheds a little more light on things and suggests this might not be the case.
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation, Young Rock Preview, More

You can check out the official synopsis for this Friday night’s episode of Young Rock below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
Finn Balor Gives High Praise To Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio

Prior to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Finn Balor spoke to BT Sport to discuss his time in The Judgment Day faction. During the interview, Balor had some high praise for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Balor believes both of his stablemates have star power and will be big time Superstars going forward.
Sami Zayn Isn’t A Fan Of Ranking Systems In Pro Wrestling

Sami Zayn isn’t a big fan of “rankings” in the professional wrestling business. During the post-WWE Survivor Series media scrum, Zayn was asked about who the most important member of the Bloodline is besides Reigns and he flat out said he doesn’t look at it in terms of a ranking system.
Results From WWE Live Event In Portland, ME

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
PORTLAND, ME
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22)

The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura &...
Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE

Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents

During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
Montez Ford Returns From Injury, Street Profits Pick Up Win On WWE RAW

Montez Ford made his return on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, as the Street Profits picked up a big win on the show. This was Ford’s first match since injuring his foot back in September. The Profits took on Alpha Academy this week and were...
Zelina Vega Comments On Fan Criticism Of Ronda Rousey, More

On the latest episode of the “That’s Dope” podcast, Zelina Vega spoke about the criticism of current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Vega gave her support to Rousey and claimed she’s “bringing money” to the promotion. You can check out some highlights from...
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal

Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
New Match Announced For Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of its weekly television show. A singles match between Moose and Bhupinder Gujjar has been added to the episode on AXS TV. You can check out the updated IMPACT! on AXS TV lineup below:. * Moose vs. Bhupinder...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 28, 2022

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark defeated Dana Brooke. Cedric Alexander defeated Joe Gacy.
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames

Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...

