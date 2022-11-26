ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

portlandpilots.com

Robertson, Applewhite Sweep WCC Player of the Week Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Portland's Tyler Robertson and Alden Applewhite have swept the West Coast Conference Player and Freshman of the Week awards, the league office announced on Monday. The duo was instrumental in thrusting the Pilots into the national spotlight with a thrilling performance at the Phil Knight Invitational.
PORTLAND, OR
theuconnblog.com

Takeaways from UConn men’s basketball’s Phil Knight Invitational victories

No. 8 UConn men’s basketball is on fire to start the season. One of 20 undefeated teams and the only program with eight victories this year, the Huskies proved themselves as a national contender with a 3-0 performance in Portland, Oregon to win the Phil Knight Invitational. Here is what we took away from a spectacular weekend for the Huskies.
PORTLAND, OR
shescatchingflights.com

13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼

If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots take No. 12 Michigan State to the wire in 78-77 heartbreaker

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland nearly pulled off its second win in three days against a blue blood college basketball program but came up just short in a 78-77 loss to No. 12 Michigan State in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday at Chiles Center. The Pilots (5-4) had overcame a 12-point deficit with three minutes left in regulation to have a pair of game-winning shot attempts in the closing seconds.
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove's Kaulia signs with the Lancers

The Vikings senior golfer made his college choice official in front of family and friends at a ceremony at FGHS.Forest Grove senior Ka'ena Kaulia signed his letter of intent to play golf at California Baptist University — a private Christian college in Riverside, California east of Los Angeles — with his parents, Nu'uanu and Rhesa Kaulia as part of a ceremony Nov. 9, at Forest Grove High School. Kaulia won the Pacific Conference District Championship last spring and qualified individually for state, where he placed 16th with scores of 73-73. Cal Baptist competes at the NCAA Division-I level and in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
rtands.com

For Chelatchie Praire Railroad, a $4.7MM Upgrade

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The first phase of a $4.7 million rehabilitation project will start this fall on the 33-mile Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Washington state. Covered by Washington transportation funds, line owner Clark County, Wash., will use $1.5 million to improve 14 miles between Vancouver...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
Channel 6000

Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
PORTLAND, OR

