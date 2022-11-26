Read full article on original website
portlandpilots.com
Robertson, Applewhite Sweep WCC Player of the Week Awards
SAN MATEO, Calif. – Portland's Tyler Robertson and Alden Applewhite have swept the West Coast Conference Player and Freshman of the Week awards, the league office announced on Monday. The duo was instrumental in thrusting the Pilots into the national spotlight with a thrilling performance at the Phil Knight Invitational.
theuconnblog.com
Takeaways from UConn men’s basketball’s Phil Knight Invitational victories
No. 8 UConn men’s basketball is on fire to start the season. One of 20 undefeated teams and the only program with eight victories this year, the Huskies proved themselves as a national contender with a 3-0 performance in Portland, Oregon to win the Phil Knight Invitational. Here is what we took away from a spectacular weekend for the Huskies.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
Portland State beats Oregon State again, 83-71
Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points as Portland State posted a wire-to-wire 83-71 victory over Oregon State in the seventh-place game
shescatchingflights.com
13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼
If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
portlandpilots.com
Pilots take No. 12 Michigan State to the wire in 78-77 heartbreaker
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland nearly pulled off its second win in three days against a blue blood college basketball program but came up just short in a 78-77 loss to No. 12 Michigan State in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday at Chiles Center. The Pilots (5-4) had overcame a 12-point deficit with three minutes left in regulation to have a pair of game-winning shot attempts in the closing seconds.
Forest Grove's Kaulia signs with the Lancers
The Vikings senior golfer made his college choice official in front of family and friends at a ceremony at FGHS.Forest Grove senior Ka'ena Kaulia signed his letter of intent to play golf at California Baptist University — a private Christian college in Riverside, California east of Los Angeles — with his parents, Nu'uanu and Rhesa Kaulia as part of a ceremony Nov. 9, at Forest Grove High School. Kaulia won the Pacific Conference District Championship last spring and qualified individually for state, where he placed 16th with scores of 73-73. Cal Baptist competes at the NCAA Division-I level and in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). {loadposition sub-article-01}
KTVZ
‘This year somehow has felt the hardest:’ Portland English football pub closing after World Cup
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Toffee Club, a beloved English football pub that opened in 2016, has decided to shut down. In fact, until they are closed permanently, they’ve limited their hours to just being open for the World Cup matches. The Toffee Club has brought the British...
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
Portland among top 5 best cities in U.S. for singles, report says
Single in Portland and looking for love? WalletHub says there’s good news for you. The website published a report Monday that says Portland is the fifth best city in the U.S. for singles.
KATU.com
More snow headed to the Cascades, possible low elevation snow around 500' at times
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Oregon Cascades received 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, and more is on the way. KATU’s Rhonda Shelby says up to a foot is possible on Wednesday. Snow levels will continue to fall as cold air moves from the north over the next few days.
MAX train hits person in Gresham, causes delays
TriMet announced the MAX Blue Line is experiencing disruptions Tuesday morning after a person was hit by a MAX train in Gresham.
rtands.com
For Chelatchie Praire Railroad, a $4.7MM Upgrade
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The first phase of a $4.7 million rehabilitation project will start this fall on the 33-mile Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Washington state. Covered by Washington transportation funds, line owner Clark County, Wash., will use $1.5 million to improve 14 miles between Vancouver...
tualatinlife.com
Tigard family furniture business started in Portland at the end of World War II
A unique furniture store recently opened at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Greenburg Road, but far from being new, the business has actually been around for five generations, and nothing is for sale in the showroom as the business only does custom-made furniture and upholstery. Alexander Matthews Custom Furniture...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
Channel 6000
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
Rains PDX closes, cites employee safety, crime in Portland
"My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not just financial impact to safety issues, I had to make the call," she told KOIN 6 News.
