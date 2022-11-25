Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player
LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
golobos.com
UNM Downs Northern Colorado 98-74 to Win Lobo Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team captured the Lobo Classic title on Sunday by pulling away in the second half for a 98-74 victory over Northern Colorado at The Pit. The Lobos (6-0) used a 20-3 run to take control of the game from the Bears (3-5) and remain unbeaten on the season.
Famaligi steps down from head football coach position at Montwood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons as the head coach for Montwood High School football, Ariel Famaligi decided it was time to put away the clipboard. On Monday, Famaligi told KTSM that he stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons. Famaligi took the job as Montwood’s head coach […]
Top El Paso high school football players selected for annual all-star game
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All eyes are set on the 30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game that will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Student Activities Complex. But before the players take the field, they’ll need to know what uniform they’ll be repping. On Sunday, the Greater El Paso […]
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
NM State to light up campus with its annual Noche de Luminarias showcase
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University will host its 37th annual “Noche de Luminarias,” or “Night of Lights,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. More than 9,000 luminarias will glow throughout campus, starting from Alumni Pond to the Horseshoe, allowing students and community members to enjoy the glow of lanterns […]
Sunland Park, NM Could Be Our Las Vegas, Thanks to Cannabis
The tiny town of Sunland Park New Mexico is raking in the dough thanks to its booming cannabis industry. But what does that mean for all of the other fun vices that can be found in this sunny little town of sin?. If you have ever been to the real...
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
Las Vegas: Name comes from image of valley during trading party’s search for water in 1829
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Antonio Armijo’s trading party numbered 60 men and 100 mules. And it needed water. History tells us this quest for water is how Las Vegas got its name. Travel back to Christmas Day 1829. Armijo’s group was following the Old Spanish Trail southwesterly through what today is Utah and Nevada, in […]
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
KRQE News 13
Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
Tensions run high as Mexico moves migrants out of Rio Grande camp in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tensions are running high as migrants camped along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez were moved out by law enforcement the past two days. One police officer reportedly was hit by a rock. Migrants told KTSM that felt they were being treated like “animals.” “Where did you guys graduate from […]
rrobserver.com
UNM President on Nov. 18 shooting: Student mental well-being at stake
New Mexico State Police assists APD officers in investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Coronado Hall Dorms on the UNM Campus. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) The delayed communication is causing considerable anxiety among our residents.- President Garnett Stokes. A shooting on the University of New Mexico campus early on the morning of...
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov. 11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
El Paso man killed in head-on wreck in Hudspeth County over Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 61-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when a car driven by another El Pasoan hit him head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. along U.S. 62/180 near mile post 52 […]
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Set to Debut in El Paso
The highly-anticipated ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ traveling exhibit will be here in December. El Paso art fans can immerse themselves in the famous works of the famous painter, and we have the dates and ticket details. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this exhibit, and if its popularity in...
cbs4local.com
SWAT situation took place in central El Paso after man barricades inside home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation happened in central El Paso Monday night. The SWAT situation is took place at the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue and Copia Street. The El Paso Police Department's gang unit was executing a warrant on a man for charges of aggravated...
Comments / 0