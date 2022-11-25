ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player

LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

UNM Downs Northern Colorado 98-74 to Win Lobo Classic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team captured the Lobo Classic title on Sunday by pulling away in the second half for a 98-74 victory over Northern Colorado at The Pit. The Lobos (6-0) used a 20-3 run to take control of the game from the Bears (3-5) and remain unbeaten on the season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Famaligi steps down from head football coach position at Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons as the head coach for Montwood High School football, Ariel Famaligi decided it was time to put away the clipboard. On Monday, Famaligi told KTSM that he stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons. Famaligi took the job as Montwood’s head coach […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NM State to light up campus with its annual Noche de Luminarias showcase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University will host its 37th annual “Noche de Luminarias,” or “Night of Lights,” from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.  More than 9,000 luminarias will glow throughout campus, starting from Alumni Pond to the Horseshoe, allowing students and community members to enjoy the glow of lanterns […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
SANTA FE, NM
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday

The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

UNM President on Nov. 18 shooting: Student mental well-being at stake

New Mexico State Police assists APD officers in investigating a deadly overnight shooting at Coronado Hall Dorms on the UNM Campus. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) The delayed communication is causing considerable anxiety among our residents.- President Garnett Stokes. A shooting on the University of New Mexico campus early on the morning of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

El Paso police arrest 26 people for DWI during Thanksgiving weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested 26 people and charged them with DWI from Wednesday to Sunday, Nov. 23-27, over the long Thanksgiving weekend. The previous weekend, Friday through Monday, Nov. 18-21, 18 people were arrested for DWI and the weekend before that, Nov.  11-14, police made 21 arrests for DWI.
EL PASO, TX

