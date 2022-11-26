ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

KLST/KSAN

Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police arrest two men on charges of racing in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested Sunday by Harlingen police on charges related to racing. Mark Anthony Cruz, 28, and Jacob Moreno, 17, were both charged with racing on a highway, a class b misdemeanor, according to police. Both were arrested by officers who were monitoring traffic on the 1400 block of West […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD searches for man with active drug-related warrants

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with narcotics found at a hotel in Pharr. Rolando Ulises Martinez, 35, has six active warrants relating to possession of drugs and delivery of controlled substances, according to police. He is described as a 185 pound, 5-feet-10-inch tall man, according to police. […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man accused of punching mother and her baby in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been taken into custody by police on allegations that he assaulted an 11-month-old and the child’s mother. Sergio Villarreal was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, abandon/endanger child, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Man Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Weslaco

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly crash in Weslaco over the weekend. Thirty-nine-year-old Hector Rodriguez died early Saturday after his truck crashed into a utility pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police are asking anyone who might have information about the crash to call...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday. The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital. As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit. The county will continue to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Weslaco police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash

A 39-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning after striking a utility pole, Weslaco police said. Weslaco police responded to the 800 block of westbound Frontage road in reference to a single vehicle accident, according to a news release. “A preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2008...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD makes two arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department. The man was fatally hit by […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan officials vote to fire police chief

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan officials have voted to dismiss police chief Ruben Morin. His removal arises from a heated special meeting Monday at the San Juan Memorial Library. “My strategic outlook in part of my operation was to do pay raises and your response to me was if you recall was ‘if […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man robs cash register tray from Dollar General in Alton, police say

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cash register from Dollar General was robbed Sunday in Alton, according to the police department. The store’s surveillance camera shows a man wearing a black-hooded sweater, light blue pants, and white shoes entering the store and going straight to the register. The man demanded money while holding what appeared to […]
ALTON, TX

