Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
Police arrest two men on charges of racing in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested Sunday by Harlingen police on charges related to racing. Mark Anthony Cruz, 28, and Jacob Moreno, 17, were both charged with racing on a highway, a class b misdemeanor, according to police. Both were arrested by officers who were monitoring traffic on the 1400 block of West […]
KRGV
Brownsville police investigating death of man found unresponsive in cell
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with the victim's identity and what charge he was arrested for. Brownsville police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning. Police say 28-year-old Edgar Hernandez was found unresponsive in his cell at about...
Pharr PD searches for man with active drug-related warrants
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with narcotics found at a hotel in Pharr. Rolando Ulises Martinez, 35, has six active warrants relating to possession of drugs and delivery of controlled substances, according to police. He is described as a 185 pound, 5-feet-10-inch tall man, according to police. […]
PD: Man accused of punching mother and her baby in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been taken into custody by police on allegations that he assaulted an 11-month-old and the child’s mother. Sergio Villarreal was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, abandon/endanger child, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Brownsville Police […]
kurv.com
Man Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Weslaco
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly crash in Weslaco over the weekend. Thirty-nine-year-old Hector Rodriguez died early Saturday after his truck crashed into a utility pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police are asking anyone who might have information about the crash to call...
Car battery could not hide Pharr man’s drug haul, federal authorities say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A car’s battery could not conceal $654,000 worth of heroin and meth, landing a 31-year-old Pharr man in federal prison. Gerardo Jimenez, who pleaded guilty May 12 to smuggling the drugs, was convicted Monday and sentenced to serve 188 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, in a […]
BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
12 pounds of cocaine found inside a ‘vanity room,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies arrived to arrest a man wanted by federal authorities, but they left with him and a woman after drugs were found on the property, according to investigators. Juan Jose Cindo, 43; and Jeannette Medrano, 42; were arrested Nov. 22 after authorities found about 12 pounds of cocaine inside a […]
Man with marijuana ‘jumped over border wall,’ sheriff’s department says
LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities alleged tried to smuggle 121 pounds of marijuana was arrested last week, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated. Alan Torres-Chavez was taken into custody on Nov. 24 near Los Indios area on charges of possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, […]
Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday. The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital. As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit. The county will continue to […]
KRGV
Brownsville police searching for suspects involved in Thanksgiving bar fight
Brownsville police are searching for suspects involved in a bar fight on Thanksgiving. Police say the fight was captured on surveillance video. One of the suspects displayed and fired a gun at the scene. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-548-8477. Police...
Driver died after he lost control and struck utility pole in Weslaco, PD says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver died after he crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning in Weslaco, Weslaco Police Department said. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Hector Rodriguez, who police suspect had lost control of the 2008 black Ford F-250 he was driving before he crashed into a utility pole, according to […]
KRGV
Weslaco police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash
A 39-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning after striking a utility pole, Weslaco police said. Weslaco police responded to the 800 block of westbound Frontage road in reference to a single vehicle accident, according to a news release. “A preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2008...
Pharr PD makes two arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department. The man was fatally hit by […]
San Juan officials vote to fire police chief
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Juan officials have voted to dismiss police chief Ruben Morin. His removal arises from a heated special meeting Monday at the San Juan Memorial Library. “My strategic outlook in part of my operation was to do pay raises and your response to me was if you recall was ‘if […]
Man robs cash register tray from Dollar General in Alton, police say
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cash register from Dollar General was robbed Sunday in Alton, according to the police department. The store’s surveillance camera shows a man wearing a black-hooded sweater, light blue pants, and white shoes entering the store and going straight to the register. The man demanded money while holding what appeared to […]
KRGV
Porch pirate caught on Ring camera stealing package, police searching for suspect
Many people are doing online shopping for the holidays, but what they don't know is the high risk of porch pirates. A package thief was caught on a Ring camera in Brownsville. Channel 5 News spoke with the man that had his package stolen. "It made me very upset, livid,...
KRGV
Pharr man sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle heroin, meth across Hidalgo port of entry
A judge sentenced a Pharr man to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle meth and heroin across the Hidalgo Port of Entry in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas. Gerardo Jimenez, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge on May 12. Prosecutors say on...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 373 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 373 cases of CVOID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. A man over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from Alamo, a woman over the age of 70, and...
Comments / 0