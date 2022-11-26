Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Update On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns 2023 Title Matches
At WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event, The Bloodline took out Team Brawling Brutes to win their WarGames Match. Now, Roman Reigns shifts to his next opponent who will challenge him for his top spot in the company. According to WrestlingNews.co, sources within WWE are telling them that the...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Claims CM Punk Is “No Longer In The Company”
One AEW star has seemingly indicated that CM Punk has left AEW as the uncertainty surrounding his future in the company continues. CM Punk has apparently been suspended from AEW since his part in the alleged backstage fight that took place following All Out in early September. The Elite and company producer Ace Steel were also suspended but The Elite have since returned to AEW television while it is widely believed that Steel was fired.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal’s AEW Contract Situation “In Play”
The future of William Regal might not be as cut and dry as previously thought with a new report stating that the contract situation with him is “in play.”. At Full Gear, William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley in shocking fashion to help MJF become AEW World Champion. With the referee laid out late on in the bout and with them having missed MJF tapping out, Regal told Moxley to wake the official up. With his back turned, William Regal then slid his trusty brass knucks to MJF who struck Moxley with a knockout blow to become AEW World Champion for the very first time.
tjrwrestling.net
The Usos Set To Defend Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles On Next Week’s Raw
On the December 5, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Matt Riddle and Elias. During the November 28, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle and Elias spoke about their new tag team during an interview backstage. Riddle noted how the duo won their first bout together on the November 21, 2022 episode of Raw, where they took out Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). Elias mentioned that he’s more of a solo artist, but that him and Riddle manage well together. Riddle then brought up the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, and that’s when The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) showed up.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Set For Major International Event In January 2023
It looks like WWE will be heading far from home once again with a report saying the company will be holding a major international event in early 2023. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of reasons in the wrestling world. The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ring, the return to WWE of Cody Rhodes, the rise and rise of Logan Paul, the All Out fight between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, and of course, the retirement of Vince McMahon.
tjrwrestling.net
Ricky Steamboat Wins In His Final Match
Ricky Steamboat rolled back the years in his final match and picked up one last victory before hanging up his boots for good. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (November 26)
The results are in for NJPW STRONG Showdown. New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) aired their NJPW STRONG Showdown event on November 26, 2022, with the matches being taped at Los Angeles’ The Vermont Hollywood on October 16, 2022. The show broadcasted on NJPW World. Here are the full results...
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss Wants To Evolve As A Character
Alexa Bliss is eager to get more creative. Bliss is a star in WWE, and has been for years now a three-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion, two-time WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, as well as three reigns as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Earlier this month, Bliss and Asuka had the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships for just five days, however, Bliss is already focused on new goals as we get closer to 2023.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Called Out Following Controversial Tweet
Over the years, WWE has undergone a ton of evolution, eventually getting to a point of embracing a diverse group of professional wrestlers. While the diversity is accepted by universally everyone, there are some out there who think that wrestlers don’t know how to make the crowd pop, such as Disco Inferno and Road Dogg.
tjrwrestling.net
Finn Balor Believes Current WWE Superstar Will Be “Huge”
The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor has run the rule over one current WWE Superstar that he thinks will go on to become a “huge star” in the company. The Judgment Day did not have the best night at Survivor Series as Rhea Ripley was on the losing side in the women’s WarGames match and Finn Balor also came out on the losing end of his singles match against AJ Styles.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Has Surprising Business Venture That You Might Have Missed
Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Brock Lesnar haven’t always gotten along throughout their time in WWE, especially with “The Beast Incarnate” even breaking the arms of both Triple H and his long-time D-Generation X faction mate and friend Shawn Michaels. However, here in 2022 with...
tjrwrestling.net
NWA Powerrr Results (November 29)
The results are in for NWA Powerrr. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) held another edition of its NWA Powerrr program. You can watch the stream of the latest NWA Powerrr episode on FITE TV. * Blunt Force Trauma (Damage & Carnage) (with Aron Stevens) def....
tjrwrestling.net
Major Update On William Regal’s AEW Future
The future of William Regal in AEW appears to be clearer following his walking out on Jon Moxley on Dynamite after Moxley told him to “run and never come back.”. William Regal strode into AEW back at Revolution in early 2022 when he stopped Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley from beating each other up and bringing them together as the Blackpool Combat Club. Over the next several months, the group added Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to its ranks but good things don’t last forever.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Explains Why His Presence Helps Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn has discussed working closely with Roman Reigns on WWE television and why he thinks it’s mutually beneficial for both of them. Sami Zayn’s work with The Bloodline in 2022 has been the wrestling highlight of the year for many fans. His ability to make the super-serious group break character has delighted viewers as he lets fans see a new side of Roman Reigns and The Usos.
tjrwrestling.net
Paul Heyman Heaps Praise On Sami Zayn’s Recent WWE Work
Paul Heyman has explained why Sami Zayn is a regular fixture with The Bloodline and says he brings something to the group no one was prepared for. At Survivor Series, Sami Zayn proved once and for all where his loyalty lay as he took out his long-time friend Kevin Owens with a low blow and a Helluva Kick before leaving him at the mercy of long-time doubter Jey Uso. Zayn was embraced by Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline after the match with his place in the group looking more assured than ever.
tjrwrestling.net
Nikki Bella Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Unique Raw Attire
Seth Rollins’ WWE Monday Night Raw outfit has received a ton of reactions, including from WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. During the November 28, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, “The Visionary” once again made himself a top focus of the show, wearing not-so-normal attire that had the entire WWE Universe talking. Rollins was wearing a lace shirt, as well as lace trousers, which looked very similar to an outfit that Nikki Bella once wore.
tjrwrestling.net
Survivor Series 2022 Sets Incredible New WWE Record
After WWE Survivor Series, the promotion held a post-show press conference, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque being the final individual to speak to the press. In the Thanksgiving spirit, Triple H thanked the fans and everyone else who was involved in making the 2022 version of Survivor Series a record-breaker. Levesque said that the Premium Live Event broke numerous records, and he also noted how he’s interested to see how the PLE looks in the future.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Hails Survivor Series Match As ‘Incredible’
Amy Dumas — you may know her as WWE Hall of Famer Lita — was certainly a fan of the Women’s WarGames Match that took place at WWE’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Survivor Series, the show kicked off with the Women’s WarGames Match between Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Mia Yim) and Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross), and it ended up being a chaotic half an hour with both sides pounded each other with their bodies and outside weaponry.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Explains Future Of Hell In A Cell Matches
At this year’s version of WWE Survivor Series, Paul “Triple H” Levesque switched things up, bringing the WarGames bout to the company’s main roster. In 2017, Triple H brought the match to NXT. In the past, WWE has turned bouts into Premium Live Events that are...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw News: Becky Lynch Appearance, Commercial-Free First Hour
Becky Lynch is back on WWE Monday Night Raw while the first hour will be presented commercial-free. At WWE Survivor Series this past Saturday, former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was back in a WWE ring for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury at SummerSlam on July 30th. Lynch was part of Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s team in the WarGames match that opened Survivor Series. It was Lynch’s months in nearly four months.
