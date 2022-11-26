Paul Heyman has explained why Sami Zayn is a regular fixture with The Bloodline and says he brings something to the group no one was prepared for. At Survivor Series, Sami Zayn proved once and for all where his loyalty lay as he took out his long-time friend Kevin Owens with a low blow and a Helluva Kick before leaving him at the mercy of long-time doubter Jey Uso. Zayn was embraced by Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline after the match with his place in the group looking more assured than ever.

1 DAY AGO