On the December 5, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Matt Riddle and Elias. During the November 28, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle and Elias spoke about their new tag team during an interview backstage. Riddle noted how the duo won their first bout together on the November 21, 2022 episode of Raw, where they took out Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). Elias mentioned that he’s more of a solo artist, but that him and Riddle manage well together. Riddle then brought up the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, and that’s when The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) showed up.

1 DAY AGO