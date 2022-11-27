ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers' regular season is over; where will they go bowling?

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYESc_0jOdBVT700

Now that the regular season is officially over for Memphis football, Tiger fans will be waiting to hear which bowl game the Tigers will be headed to.

An Independence Bowl representative was present at the regular season finale against SMU on Saturday and said they were in attendance looking at both teams. The Independence Bowl is held in Shreveport, Louisiana, which is about a 5½-hour drive from Memphis.

Memphis (6-6) has never played in the Independence Bowl.

However, the 34-31 loss to SMU makes it less likely that Memphis would be chosen to play in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 23.

Another possible destination within driving distance of Memphis is the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. Four of the eight national sites The Daily Memphian looked at earlier this week had the Tigers playing in Birmingham.

Memphis played in the Birmingham Bowl in 2015 and 2018.

The Fenway Bowl vs. an ACC opponent, the Armed Forces Bowl vs. Conference USA and the Military Bowl against an ACC opponent all join the Independence Bowl as the four bowls contractually obligated to pick an AAC team.

The league has seven bowl-eligible teams with the conference champion likely playing in the Cotton Bowl. The New Mexico Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl, First Responder Bowl, Cure Bowl, Birmingham Bowl and Gasparilla Bowl are among the destinations that the AAC can have up to four teams participate.

The only other game on Saturday that could have impacted where the Tigers ended up was East Carolina at Temple. An ECU loss would have given the Pirates a 6-6 record which could have altered the landing spots for both ECU and Memphis. Temple put up a major fight with quarterback E.J. Warner throwing for 527 yards, but ECU survived with a 49-46 win to end the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Memphis is 6-8 all-time in bowl games.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers losing top two kickers

MEMPHIS – Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield losing not one kicker. But two. Chris Howard is out of eligibility after the bowl game and Tuesday, David Kemp, who lost his job this year to Howard, has entered the transfer portal. After struggling with injuries and accuracy last year, Kemp closed 2021 strong, making his final five […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game

The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
osoblanco.org

Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed

A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong storms, rain expected to roll through Mid-South Tuesday

UPDATE 8:11 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 8:45 – Hardeman, Fayette, Marshall. Madison, Haywood, Gibson, Crockett, Fayette, Hardeman, and Tipton counties have a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. UPDATE 7:26 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ucbjournal.com

Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility

Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 1 hurt in West Memphis dog attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman badly injured by a pack of dogs in two separate attacks in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis police said around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers found a man in a ditch who told them he’d been attacked by a pack of dogs as he […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Severe thunderstorms bring wind, hail to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A round of severe thunderstorms brought wind, hail, and tornadoes to parts of the Southeast United States on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, there were over a dozen tornado reports across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. Several states also reported wind damage and hail. While...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy