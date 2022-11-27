Tigers' regular season is over; where will they go bowling?

Now that the regular season is officially over for Memphis football, Tiger fans will be waiting to hear which bowl game the Tigers will be headed to.

An Independence Bowl representative was present at the regular season finale against SMU on Saturday and said they were in attendance looking at both teams. The Independence Bowl is held in Shreveport, Louisiana, which is about a 5½-hour drive from Memphis.

Memphis (6-6) has never played in the Independence Bowl.

However, the 34-31 loss to SMU makes it less likely that Memphis would be chosen to play in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 23.

Another possible destination within driving distance of Memphis is the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. Four of the eight national sites The Daily Memphian looked at earlier this week had the Tigers playing in Birmingham.

Memphis played in the Birmingham Bowl in 2015 and 2018.

The Fenway Bowl vs. an ACC opponent, the Armed Forces Bowl vs. Conference USA and the Military Bowl against an ACC opponent all join the Independence Bowl as the four bowls contractually obligated to pick an AAC team.

The league has seven bowl-eligible teams with the conference champion likely playing in the Cotton Bowl. The New Mexico Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl, First Responder Bowl, Cure Bowl, Birmingham Bowl and Gasparilla Bowl are among the destinations that the AAC can have up to four teams participate.

The only other game on Saturday that could have impacted where the Tigers ended up was East Carolina at Temple. An ECU loss would have given the Pirates a 6-6 record which could have altered the landing spots for both ECU and Memphis. Temple put up a major fight with quarterback E.J. Warner throwing for 527 yards, but ECU survived with a 49-46 win to end the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Memphis is 6-8 all-time in bowl games.