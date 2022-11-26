Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Player Violently Slams Helmet To His Forehead, The Bench Squirms In Horror
It was a great night last night if you’re a Pitt Panthers fan. Although the season didn’t quite go as successfully as Pitt had planned, the Panthers whooped the Miami Hurricanes by a final score of 42-16 to finish the regular season 8-4, and it was never even close.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
5 potential trade scenarios for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft
If things continue as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers could easily hold a Top Five pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This means there will be trade offers out there for that pick given there are several elite quarterback prospects and Pittsburgh doesn’t have an immediate need. So we used a popular mock draft simulator that also simulates trade offers and decided to share some of the big ones. Let us know if you would accept any of these offers for the Steelers top pick.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Cleveland Browns Sign Familiar Linebacker to Practice Squad
Cleveland has added a linebacker to the practice squad that appeared in 22 games with the team previously.
Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season
All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 13
The NFL playoffs are quickly approaching, and teams are continuing to solidify their positions in the race for the postseason. Here's a look into the playoff picture as we turn the page to Week 13 as well as some intriguing matchups to watch. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 10-1 2. Minnesota...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 12
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Jeff Saturday Defends Clock Management in 4th Quarter of Colts' Loss vs. Steelers
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday explained Monday night why he elected not to use timeouts during Indy's final drive of the game in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked for a loss of seven yards...
2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player Rankings
With college football's regular season over, priorities change. Squads still in the hunt for a conference championship and potential College Football Playoff berth should be at full strength. Meanwhile, NFL draft prospects on other teams will have to weigh whether to even participate in a bowl game. All-star game invitations are already out and being accepted. Preparation for the biggest job interview of a football player's life now overtakes almost everything else.
Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft
One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Melvin Gordon III Signs Chiefs Practice-Squad Contract After Broncos Exit
Running back Melvin Gordon III is remaining in the AFC West. Gordon told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he will be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after being waived by the Denver Broncos earlier this month. Gordon told Mike Klis of 9News that he will be joining the practice squad.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 13?
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season brought with it Thanksgiving. And for some NFL teams, it truly was a time for giving thanks. The Philadelphia Eagles are thankful for quarterback Jalen Hurts and his record-setting performance against the Green Bay Packers. The Las Vegas Raiders are thankful for running back Josh Jacobs, who had a similarly historic performance in an overtime win in Seattle. The Jacksonville Jaguars are thankful for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Zay Jones, who combined to stun the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 13
In the National Football League, winning is one of the most important factors in the highly contested race for the Associated Press Most Valuable Player Award. Last season, Aaron Rodgers ran away with the coveted MVP trophy for the second year in a row after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 13-4 record, which was tied for the best in the NFL.
NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White
The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Russell Wilson Trade Deemed 'Worst Deal in Sports History' as Panthers Beat Broncos
The AFC West was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr leading their teams in high-scoring affairs in a thrilling battle for playoff spots. So much for that. Only Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs are above .500, and Wilson's Denver Broncos continued to tumble down the...
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks After Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL
The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell once again, as he reportedly suffered a similar injury that caused him to miss eight weeks earlier this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will miss the next six to eight weeks due to an MCL sprain that...
Jordan Love SZN: Packers' SNF Loss Jumpstarts Offseason Evaluation Period
The Green Bay Packers are now Jordan Love's team. The third-year signal-caller's insertion into the lineup isn't simply a result of Aaron Rodgers dealing with multiple injuries. Instead, his play from Sunday's contest through the rest of the season will help provide the blueprint for the Packers' offseason plans. A...
