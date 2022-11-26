ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Athlon Sports

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go.  Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
CLEVELAND, OH
VikingsTerritory

Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings

Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 potential trade scenarios for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft

If things continue as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers could easily hold a Top Five pick in the 2023 NFL draft. This means there will be trade offers out there for that pick given there are several elite quarterback prospects and Pittsburgh doesn’t have an immediate need. So we used a popular mock draft simulator that also simulates trade offers and decided to share some of the big ones. Let us know if you would accept any of these offers for the Steelers top pick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
WASHINGTON STATE
NFLDraftBible

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 12

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player Rankings

With college football's regular season over, priorities change. Squads still in the hunt for a conference championship and potential College Football Playoff berth should be at full strength. Meanwhile, NFL draft prospects on other teams will have to weigh whether to even participate in a bowl game. All-star game invitations are already out and being accepted. Preparation for the biggest job interview of a football player's life now overtakes almost everything else.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft

One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 13?

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season brought with it Thanksgiving. And for some NFL teams, it truly was a time for giving thanks. The Philadelphia Eagles are thankful for quarterback Jalen Hurts and his record-setting performance against the Green Bay Packers. The Las Vegas Raiders are thankful for running back Josh Jacobs, who had a similarly historic performance in an overtime win in Seattle. The Jacksonville Jaguars are thankful for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Zay Jones, who combined to stun the Baltimore Ravens.
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 13

In the National Football League, winning is one of the most important factors in the highly contested race for the Associated Press Most Valuable Player Award. Last season, Aaron Rodgers ran away with the coveted MVP trophy for the second year in a row after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 13-4 record, which was tied for the best in the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White

The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Bleacher Report

Jordan Love SZN: Packers' SNF Loss Jumpstarts Offseason Evaluation Period

The Green Bay Packers are now Jordan Love's team. The third-year signal-caller's insertion into the lineup isn't simply a result of Aaron Rodgers dealing with multiple injuries. Instead, his play from Sunday's contest through the rest of the season will help provide the blueprint for the Packers' offseason plans. A...
GREEN BAY, WI

