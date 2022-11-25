Read full article on original website
Crypto Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency markets continue their struggle to recover from the FTX-Alameda contagion. Altcoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT) started the current week with red candles. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) failed to move above...
Recstartoken launches a new paradigm in crypto art through its digital platform.
Recstartoken is an emerging crypto platform founded by Emanuele Morgione. In the latest development, the founder is pleased to announce that he has decoded his company, Recstartoken Market place and introduced it as a new paradigm in the world of crypto art. The Recstartoken Marketplace facilitates its customers with a...
Is AAX Exchange the Next Exit Scam in Crypto Sector?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Former AAX executive Ben Caselin left the company, as he announced on Nov 28, citing “hollow” communication. The ex-vice president for global marketing and communications asserted that he fought for the community, but the latter accepted “none of [his] initiatives.”. He also blamed...
Analysts Top Crypto Picks for 2023: Filecoin (FIL), Cronos (CRO), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Leading up to 2023, analysts are making predictions for three potential investment opportunities in the crypto market. Filecoin (FIL) is a token for a decentralized file storage system, Cronos (CRO), which underpins a range of decentralized financial services, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new investment platform currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 60x growth predicted. Read on to see what the future holds for these three tokens.
New Crypto Seeks Elon Musk’s Endorsement in Exchange for $600K Bribe
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Creators of a relatively new cryptocurrency, “Elon GOAT,” have created a 12,000-pound sculpture of the world’s richest man to get him to legitimize their token, which was named after him. In detail, a group of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs at the weekend delivered a $600,000...
Mosdex Will Now Support ERC20 USDT
An update on its previous announcement and the most anticipated by users, Mosdex will now support ERC-20 Tether. From now on, Mosdex users can deposit or withdraw their USDT ERC-20 Tether. The latest update will also allow the users to receive USDT through their preferred channel involving Ethereum and Omni Network. Additionally, with the Ethereum network integration, users can benefit from high-speed transactions and low transaction fees.
BlockFi Sues FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried For Selling Robinhood Share Collateral
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): Sam Bankman-Fried’s fall from grace has become a major point of discussion. The founder of what was once the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by volume, FTX, was a household name within the crypto community. However, the fabled investor could now face criminal charges for potential legal violations related to FTX’s collapse.
Theta could wipe the 15% weekly gain despite the Metachain launch ahead – what to expect?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Decentralized video streaming protocol Theta (THETA) scheduled its long-awaited Metachain launch for Dec 1. However, despite the bullish development, the Network’s native same-named token could wipe out its recent 15% gains in the upcoming sessions. THETA risks a 15% drop. Theta Network token traded at...
Three Crypto Gems that could 30x in 2023: Oryen Network, Ethereum Name Service, and Optimism
Since the inception of altcoins as alternative cryptos to Bitcoin, a lot has taken place, and thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created. However, even experienced investors will tell you that selecting a coin worth investing in has been an uphill task in the current bear market. If you are...
BlockFi Users Can’t Pay Gain Tax After Platform Announces Bankruptcy
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – BlockFi, a platform that attracted millions of investor dollars in 2021, filed for bankruptcy on Nov 28. Meanwhile, as the exchange offered an interest-bearing custodial service, BlokFi traders will still owe taxes from the rewards they can no longer collect. Taxpayers Can’t Access BlockFi Gains.
Aave Delists Low Liquid Cryptos After Colliding With $1.6M Bad Debt
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Aave, a decentralized lending platform, has halted lending markets for multiple low-liquidity asset pools in its protocol to protect itself against attacks. In detail, the DeFi lending protocol temporarily froze lending markets for seventeen tokens following a governance vote, noting that the move would protect the...
Could BudBlockz (BLUNT) Become The Most Popular ERC-20 Token In 2023?
Despite the ups and downs, one thing that sets the cryptocurrency market apart is that there is always something new to discover, thanks to blockchain technology. As distributed ledger technology advances, innovators can use blockchain technology to envision and implement these ideas. On the other hand, investors can diversify their cryptocurrency portfolio by trying new tokens with diverse use cases. A new cryptocurrency platform, BudBlockz (BLUNT), could provide strong competition for established veteran cryptocurrencies.
CHO is Up 135% – the Hidden Gem That is Outperforming the Market
The ever-worsening economic picture and the FTX crypto exchange collapse have made November a very tough month for cryptocurrency. Bitcoin saw a fall of over 20% with the price dipping below $16k for the first time in years. However, while the market is in chaos, there are tokens that demonstrate steady performance. One of these is the CHO token, maintaining its price at around the $0.9 level.
Ethereum offers 25% Staking Yield, while Oryen Network Guarantees a 90% APY – Invest now
Recent reports show that Oryen is the top crypto recommendation by analysts as it continues to exhibit tremendous growth potential in its pre-sale phase. As a result, Oryen may be the DeFi project you’re looking for if you want to significantly improve your crypto investment performance. In light of...
Investors think poorly of Binance Coin (BNB) and PancakeSwap (CAKE), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Prices Up In Presale
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is developing an environment that enables companies and investors to transition seamlessly from the Web2 to the Web3 world. Investors are swarming the presale of this novel platform, with ORBN already seeing a 260% price increase during phase two. Elsewhere on the market, Binance Coin (BNB) and...
Some of the best FTX collapse memes to lessen the pain
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The crypto market has been in turmoil following the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. Crypto token prices plummeted, and investors lost millions, with the resulting contagion impacting other crypto firms and assets. However, as is the case with every major crypto tragedy, the internet...
Derby Stars boost play-to-earn gaming trend on Metaverse through its herd of digital horses
Blockchain technology is becoming increasingly mainstream, boosted by the development and innovation around Web3 and the metaverse. Despite being in its infancy, blockchain has already established itself as a significant component of the gaming industry. CryptoKitties was the first well-known blockchain game which allowed users to breed and mint new NFT kitties that could later be sold on NFT marketplaces. As a result of the introduction of NFTs into the gaming industry, a play-to-earn, or P2E, trend emerged that encourages players to earn money while playing. In-game items, rewards, and settings can all be turned into NFTs by tokenizing them.
Polygon Whale Dumps 10M MATIC — Price Crash Ahead?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market turned into a sea of red on Nov 28 as the price of most tokens moved south following Bitcoin’s descent to $16,200. Similarly, Polygon (MATIC), the tenth largest crypto by market cap, plunged 4.2% in a day. And it appears a...
Dogecoin Price Signals Bullish Breakout, Why DOGE Could Rally To $0.125
Dogecoin price started a fresh increase above the $0.10 resistance. DOGE cleared a major contracting triangle with resistance near $0.085 on the daily chart. The price is trading above $0.10 and might aim a move towards the $0.125 resistance. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): DOGE is gaining pace above $0.10. Dogecoin price is...
Bitcoin Bottom Calls Pick Momentum as BTC Price Eyes Crash to $10K
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) price has consolidated sideways since Nov 11 while holding above $16,000. Most analysts treat it as a signal of the cryptocurrency bottoming out. But technicals, including the descending triangle setup shown below, estimate a further drop toward $10,000. On-Chain Bitcoin Metrics Are Bullish. Willy...
