13 people displaced by fire at Springfield apartment building
SPRINGFIELD — More than a dozen people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Springfield apartment building Monday night. Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1000 block of S. Fountain Ave Monday evening. Jeff Smith, of Springfield, witnessed the fire. He told News...
Three hospitalized in S.R. 725 crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers and a passenger were brought to the hospital after their cars collided Tuesday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75. Miamisburg police said one car turned into the path of the other, injuring both drivers […]
UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash
MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
Dayton Bomb Squad called to City Hall
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Bomb Squad was called in Tuesday after a suspicious package was found at the Dayton City Hall. According to authorities, a suspicious package was found at the Dayton City Hall. Police and the Dayton Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate. At the time, this incident remains under […]
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with undetermined injuries on Symmes Road and Industry Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
peakofohio.com
CareFlight responds to two-vehicle injury accident in Huntsville
CareFlight was called out to a two-vehicle injury accident Monday evening just outside of Huntsville, near the cemetery. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Douglas Watkins, 64, of Belle Center, was driving on County Road 37, approaching the County Road 130 intersection, when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Landun Orich, 16, of Kenton.
Lanes reopen hours after semi crash closes U.S. 35 ramp
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramps from U.S. 35 to I-75 have reopened several hours after a semi-truck tipped over Tuesday morning. According to ODOT traffic cameras, the U.S. 35 ramp onto I-75 North was closed to all traffic after a semi-truck overturned Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 3:40 a.m. and Dayton police said […]
dayton247now.com
Suspicious item left at Dayton city hall prompts Bomb Squad investigation
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Police say a bag dropped at the front steps of city hall prompted a response late Tuesday morning from the Dayton Bomb Squad. Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said that someone passing by city hall about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 noticed a man throw a bag onto the steps. The passerby called police, who then closed the street and moved personnel in city hall to the back half of the building.
Occupant displaced, 1 treated for burns after fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — At least one person was displaced by a fire in Vandalia Saturday morning. Around 10:20 a.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Greenhurst Drive to reports of smoke coming from a house. When crews arrived on the scene they found a fire in the laundry...
New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
Man shot in Springfield Holiday Celebration incident tells police he looked the shooter in his eyes
Investigators continue to search for the people involved in the shooting incident during Springfield’s ‘Holiday in the City’ celebration on Friday night. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik obtained a copy of what police say happened on Friday. Springfield officers found a man with a gunshot wound...
At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Vandalia
At least one person is in the hospital following a crash in Vandalia late Sunday afternoon, according to Vandalia police. Crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Little York Road around 5:43 p.m. At least one person has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers confirm to...
1 dead after shooting in Dayton Saturday, investigation ongoing
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to the 1100 block of Rosedale Drive to reports of a shooting. Sergent Creigee S. Coleman with Dayton Police told News Center 7 that when crews got on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.
dayton247now.com
1 burglar arrested, 1 at large following break in at Bethel Township home
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff deputies in Miami County arrested one man, and are looking for another in connection to a home break in. 39-year-old Ronald J. Blair of Dayton was arrested after he left a home in the 8000 block of State Route 202 in Bethel Township, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak. Blair was found with stolen property from the residence and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on a charge of breaking and entering.
VIDEO: Wreckage of car crushed by train in Clark County
At this time, it is unknown why the car was stopped on the tracks. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
wbrc.com
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
Woman narrowly escapes before train crashes into car in Clark County
"It's in drive," the woman can be heard saying in the 911 phone call recording. "Like, it just - like I'm almost like - um I'm able to almost - like I'm trying to get it off the tracks and it's mobile, I just can't get it off the tracks!"
WGAL
Couple travels hours to deliver packages after they say they caught a delivery driver dumping them
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open, and we were doing a little...
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
‘Very humbling;’ Former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty receives free roof
DAYTON — A former Dayton police officer shot in the line of duty more than a year ago was shown a small token of appreciation for all he sacrificed. Thadeu Holloway’s road to recovery hasn’t been easy. He is now retired from the police department. “My dream...
