Troy, OH

WDTN

Three hospitalized in S.R. 725 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drivers and a passenger were brought to the hospital after their cars collided Tuesday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, two cars collided on S.R. 725 East near the ramp for I-75.  Miamisburg police said one car turned into the path of the other, injuring both drivers […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Dayton Bomb Squad called to City Hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Bomb Squad was called in Tuesday after a suspicious package was found at the Dayton City Hall. According to authorities, a suspicious package was found at the Dayton City Hall. Police and the Dayton Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate. At the time, this incident remains under […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

CareFlight responds to two-vehicle injury accident in Huntsville

CareFlight was called out to a two-vehicle injury accident Monday evening just outside of Huntsville, near the cemetery. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Douglas Watkins, 64, of Belle Center, was driving on County Road 37, approaching the County Road 130 intersection, when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Landun Orich, 16, of Kenton.
HUNTSVILLE, OH
WDTN

Lanes reopen hours after semi crash closes U.S. 35 ramp

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramps from U.S. 35 to I-75 have reopened several hours after a semi-truck tipped over Tuesday morning. According to ODOT traffic cameras, the U.S. 35 ramp onto I-75 North was closed to all traffic after a semi-truck overturned Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 3:40 a.m. and Dayton police said […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Suspicious item left at Dayton city hall prompts Bomb Squad investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Police say a bag dropped at the front steps of city hall prompted a response late Tuesday morning from the Dayton Bomb Squad. Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said that someone passing by city hall about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 noticed a man throw a bag onto the steps. The passerby called police, who then closed the street and moved personnel in city hall to the back half of the building.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton Saturday, investigation ongoing

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to the 1100 block of Rosedale Drive to reports of a shooting. Sergent Creigee S. Coleman with Dayton Police told News Center 7 that when crews got on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

1 burglar arrested, 1 at large following break in at Bethel Township home

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sheriff deputies in Miami County arrested one man, and are looking for another in connection to a home break in. 39-year-old Ronald J. Blair of Dayton was arrested after he left a home in the 8000 block of State Route 202 in Bethel Township, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak. Blair was found with stolen property from the residence and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on a charge of breaking and entering.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wbrc.com

Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
GERMANTOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to accident in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

Community Policy