Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Related
Sioux City Journal
Tough schedule helps prep Northwestern for NAIA national volleyball tourney in Sioux City
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College volleyball team played a brutal schedule this season, with 14 of its 29 matches against teams nationally ranked at the time. All seven of their losses came against teams ranked in the top 7. "We play a tough team every night it seems...
Breaking: Big Ten Program Fires 3 Coaches On Tuesday
When a team finishes 1-11, it's pretty much a guarantee there will be some changes made to the coaching staff. Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald's job is still secure, despite the poor season, but Fitzgerald is looking to bring in some new blood on his coaching staff. Northwestern has...
MaxPreps
Drayk Bowen named 2022 MaxPreps Indiana High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
nwi.life
South Suburban College Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Pigatti Recognized by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL–The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Fame honored John Pigatti, Head Coach of the South Suburban College (SSC) Bulldogs Basketball Team, as a recipient of the IBCA Men’s College Coach of the Year Award for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II (NJCAA DII). Pigatti was presented with this recognition on Saturday, November 19, 2022, during his fourth home game of the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs pulled away with an 86-37 victory over the College of Lake County in the Physical Fitness & Athletic Center at the conclusion of the game. The SSC Men’s Basketball Team, under the direction of Pigatti, are currently on a 7-0 winning streak this season.
sandburgaquila.org
New coaching staff for Sandburg Hockey
For the 2022-2023 hockey season, Sandburg welcomed in an entire new coaching staff for the hockey program. With the introduction of new faces in place of familiar ones, many players, fans, and community members alike want to get to know the new leaders and are curious about the team’s new directions.
Nazareth Academy celebrates football state championship win after starting season with losing record
Nazareth Academy is the first team ever in Illinois to start the season with a record of just two wins and four losses and go on to win the championship.
University of Chicago head coach Julianne Sitch becomes first woman to lead men’s soccer team to NCAA Final Four
CHICAGO — University of Chicago men’s soccer head coach Julianne Sitch is going where no woman has gone before. The Maroon’s trailblazing head coach became the first woman to lead a men’s soccer program — across any division — to an NCAA Final Four appearance. Sitch, a native to Oswego, Illinois, former All-American at DePaul […]
After youth football team qualifies for national championship, parents try fundraising $35K
After the Aurora Gators youth football team won its regional final and qualified for the national championship in Florida, parents have started to fundraise the $35,000 they think will be needed for the trip to the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
Guardians miss out on first baseman Jose Abreu; offered three-year deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Free agent Jose Abreu would have been a good fit for the Guardians, but the power-hitting first baseman won’t be wearing a Cleveland uniform in 2023. Despite the Guardians offering Abreu a three-year deal, the former Chicago White Sox first baseman-DH has agreed to a three-year contract with the world champion Houston Astros, pending his physical. Abreu’s deal is reportedly worth an estimated $60 million.
Aurora-based academy expanding enrollment after 36 years
The Illinois Math and Science Academy is expanding enrollment for the first time in 36 years. The Aurora-based academy will now accept out-of-state applicants.
Former Illinois state representative, Chicago city executive Eugene Barnes dies at 91
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is remembering longtime Illinois state Rep. Eugene Barnes.Barnes died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.Barnes served four terms in Springfield, representing the South Side of Chicago. He helped form the influential Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored the first Illinois Lottery legislation.As chairman of the state House of Representatives Appropriations II committee, Barnes led the effort to secure funds for the first buildings on the Chicago State University campus. He also authored legislation requiring medical students who received state scholarships to work in medically underserved communities after they graduated.Barnes resigned his state House seat...
evanstonroundtable.com
Robinson stepping down from Shorefront Legacy, Bell named executive director
Morris “Dino” Robinson Jr. announced Monday he is stepping back from his role as executive director at Shorefront Legacy Center. To honor the organization’s founder, Mayor Daniel Biss proclaimed Nov. 28 Morris “Dino” Robinson Day in the City of Evanston at the start of Monday’s City Council meeting.
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
My forecast for Chicago's 2022-2023 winter
CHICAGO - I'm sticking my meteorological neck out once again with my official forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. I tried this last year and wasn't too badly embarrassed by the results. My prediction of a below average winter temperature of between 28.4 degrees and 29.4 degrees turned out to be accurate.
5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
3 hurt, including cop, after fight over soccer game spills into street in Gold Coast
Five people are being questioned after a fight over a soccer game left three people hurt, including a Chicago police officer.
Aurora woman's sister found 50 years after being kidnapped
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a reunion one family called an early Christmas miracle.A woman who disappeared over 50 years ago was found in Forth Worth, Texas. While most of her family is with her now, one of her siblings lives in Illinois.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke with the woman's younger sister who lives in Arizona.She told CBS 2 she has spent decades trying to find her sister. She said they never gave up hope and that's exactly what brought her sister home.The story of how Melissa Highsmith disappeared has haunted her family for 51 years. Her younger sister Rebecca Del...
Comments / 0