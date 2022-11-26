ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Program Fires 3 Coaches On Tuesday

When a team finishes 1-11, it's pretty much a guarantee there will be some changes made to the coaching staff. Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald's job is still secure, despite the poor season, but Fitzgerald is looking to bring in some new blood on his coaching staff. Northwestern has...
EVANSTON, IL
nwi.life

South Suburban College Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Pigatti Recognized by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL–The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Fame honored John Pigatti, Head Coach of the South Suburban College (SSC) Bulldogs Basketball Team, as a recipient of the IBCA Men’s College Coach of the Year Award for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II (NJCAA DII). Pigatti was presented with this recognition on Saturday, November 19, 2022, during his fourth home game of the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs pulled away with an 86-37 victory over the College of Lake County in the Physical Fitness & Athletic Center at the conclusion of the game. The SSC Men’s Basketball Team, under the direction of Pigatti, are currently on a 7-0 winning streak this season.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
sandburgaquila.org

New coaching staff for Sandburg Hockey

For the 2022-2023 hockey season, Sandburg welcomed in an entire new coaching staff for the hockey program. With the introduction of new faces in place of familiar ones, many players, fans, and community members alike want to get to know the new leaders and are curious about the team’s new directions.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Cleveland.com

Guardians miss out on first baseman Jose Abreu; offered three-year deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Free agent Jose Abreu would have been a good fit for the Guardians, but the power-hitting first baseman won’t be wearing a Cleveland uniform in 2023. Despite the Guardians offering Abreu a three-year deal, the former Chicago White Sox first baseman-DH has agreed to a three-year contract with the world champion Houston Astros, pending his physical. Abreu’s deal is reportedly worth an estimated $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Chicago

Former Illinois state representative, Chicago city executive Eugene Barnes dies at 91

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is remembering longtime Illinois state Rep. Eugene Barnes.Barnes died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.Barnes served four terms in Springfield, representing the South Side of Chicago. He helped form the influential Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored the first Illinois Lottery legislation.As chairman of the state House of Representatives Appropriations II committee, Barnes led the effort to secure funds for the first buildings on the Chicago State University campus. He also authored legislation requiring medical students who received state scholarships to work in medically underserved communities after they graduated.Barnes resigned his state House seat...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Robinson stepping down from Shorefront Legacy, Bell named executive director

Morris “Dino” Robinson Jr. announced Monday he is stepping back from his role as executive director at Shorefront Legacy Center. To honor the organization’s founder, Mayor Daniel Biss proclaimed Nov. 28 Morris “Dino” Robinson Day in the City of Evanston at the start of Monday’s City Council meeting.
EVANSTON, IL
phoenixgsu.com

GSU senior dies in auto crash

Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

My forecast for Chicago's 2022-2023 winter

CHICAGO - I'm sticking my meteorological neck out once again with my official forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. I tried this last year and wasn't too badly embarrassed by the results. My prediction of a below average winter temperature of between 28.4 degrees and 29.4 degrees turned out to be accurate.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Aurora woman's sister found 50 years after being kidnapped

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a reunion one family called an early Christmas miracle.A woman who disappeared over 50 years ago was found in Forth Worth, Texas. While most of her family is with her now, one of her siblings lives in Illinois.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke with the woman's younger sister who lives in Arizona.She told CBS 2 she has spent decades trying to find her sister. She said they never gave up hope and that's exactly what brought her sister home.The story of how Melissa Highsmith disappeared has haunted her family for 51 years. Her younger sister Rebecca Del...
AURORA, IL

