HAMMOND, La.- The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team will be heading to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Lady Lions (4-2) will be at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the first time since the 2019-20 season to face off against the undefeated LSU (7-0) after their victory over Dillard this past Friday night.

