Neighbours tour announces final cast member following show return news
Neighbours' UK tour has announced its final cast member following the news that the soap is returning. Announcing the news via Twitter, Neighbours: The Celebration Tour, which was formerly known as The Farewell Tour, said they were "thrilled" to welcome actor Stefan Dennis to the tour. "There was no name...
Yellowstone prequel releases first trailer for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 1923
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has released its first trailer for its latest spin-off series, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. 1923 expands the Taylor Sheridan TV universe that started off with Yellowstone. 1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to fellow spin-off series 1883. 1923 will follow...
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
First look at Indiana Jones 5 full cast revealed
The fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones saga is fast approaching, and we finally have some more information about its sizeable ensemble. Alongside Harrison Ford – back as the titular archaeostar 15 years after the almost unanimously panned Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones 5 also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Brody, Indy's goddaughter.
The White Lotus stars break down episode 5's shock ending
The White Lotus spoilers ahead. The White Lotus stars Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have broken down the shocking ending in the HBO series' fifth episode, which left viewers gobsmacked. Episode five of the show saw Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Richardson's Portia spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and...
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 18
Emile Ford and the Checkmates - What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For? (1959) The Seekers - The Carnival Is Over (1965) McGuinness Flint - When I'm Dead and Gone (1970) 7%. 1 vote. The Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love (1977) 14%. 2...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 28/11/2022 - Seeing Double
Linda continues to worry about the consequences of missing her probation appointment, so Sharon asks Mick to tell Murray the real reason she went AWOL last week. Janine is annoyed when she learns that Mick has been with Linda again and she shares some upsetting news with him. Sonia realises that Janine is lying, but Janine stops her from telling Mick. Shirley overhears the conversation and gets suspicious.
Local TV to close via Sat on Thursday
Never seen the point in these channels, surely if viewers want local TV they can just tune into BBC 1 or ITV 1/STV at the times when local news would be on?. When it first started, when it was called locally Made in Leeds I did sometimes watch On The Aire, the local news programme and I once saw them doing a live broadcast whilst I was at Leeds Carnival but I haven't watched it in about 4 years at least.
Celebrity Juice to bring Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton back for final episode
Celebrity Juice is bringing back original team captains Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby for its final ever episode. Cotton and Willoughby were the original team captains from the show's inception in 2008 until 2018 and 2020, respectively. Cotton was replaced by Paddy McGuinness and then Mel B until former Love Island host Laura Whitmore took over in 2020.
Neighbours star Ryan Moloney hints at changes when show returns
After airing what was thought to be its final ever episode earlier this year, Neighbours is coming back to our screens in 2023, but this time it will have the streaming home of Amazon Freevee. While we hope to see many of the old faces from 2022 back on Ramsay...
Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations
Joel Kim Booster – writer and star of Fire Island – has said he wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations. Discussing his movie Fire Island, a reimagining of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Booster said adapting the novel was itself a "fun exercise" and that he would consider doing it again (via IndieWire).
Has Wednesday's season two villain already been revealed?
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday's debut season certainly kept viewers on their toes with plenty of twists and turns in this perilous coming-of-age story. Though season two has yet to be announced the story unfolds in such a way that suggests one is imminent. In fact it's very likely we've already seen its antagonist.
Pearl: Acclaimed horror’s ‘ridiculous’ UK release date has infuriated film fans
UK film fans wanting to watch Pearl in the cinema have been left furious by its release date.The acclaimed horror film, from director Ti West, is a prequel to X, which was released earlier this year.In the US, A24 distributed the slasher, which paid homage to horror films of the 1970s. Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers attempting to make an adult film on a ranch in rural Texas.However, their efforts are stalled when their elderly married hosts catch them in the act – and things take a turn for the deadly.Pearl is a prequel,...
Hollyoaks' Juliet Nightingale turns back to Peri Lomax after health scare
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Juliet Nightingale has turned back to ex-girlfriend Peri Lomax after her health scare in Hollyoaks. Soap bosses have already confirmed that Juliet will be told she may have cancer after undergoing a series of tests at the hospital this week for numerous health problems. This storyline started...
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: THE RESULTS
Here are the results for the Top 100 Classic EastEnders Characters. Thank you so much to everyone who took part.
Nicolas Cage's Dracula will be "boss from hell" in new movie
Renfield director Chris McKay has said that Nicolas Cage's Dracula will be a "boss from hell" in the new movie. Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming film which stars X-Men's Nicholas Hoult in the titular role as Dracula's employee Renfield. According to the director, this reimagining of...
I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott shares plans to marry girlfriend Shelly Unitt
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Jill Scott has opened up on her wedding plans with longtime girlfriend Shelly Unitt. The couple reunited after spending a month apart while the former England footballer was in the Australian jungle for the show. Following her win, Scott announced it's time to "get some planning in place" for the wedding.
9-1-1 executive producer breaks down shock twist in season 6 winter finale
9-1-1 delivered a heartbreaking blow to Bobby (Peter Krause) in season 6's midseason finale. On Monday's (November 28) episode 'Red Flag', the character's AA sponsor Wendall (Maurice Irvin) reaches out to him, leading to concerns, before the latter is later found dead in mysterious circumstances. The death is a huge...
EE: Has The Ranveer Murder Storyline Been Halted For Now?....
I've not watched hardly anything of present day (2022) EE since the World Cup started. The last I saw was when Amy attempted to harm herself and was interrupted by Sam Mitchell. I found the episode boring and was looking to see if they would show more on the whole...
Hollyoaks reveals 6 Christmas spoilers ahead of festive episodes
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has shared more details about this year's exciting Christmas episodes. The McQueens will be taking centre stage over the festive season as Olivia causes more trouble ahead of her wedding to Prince and a familiar face returns for the occasion. While we'll have to wait until...
