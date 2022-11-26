Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The City of Dallas could Soon Ban Gas-Powered Landscaping EquipmentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dispatchers Picket Outside Dallas Love Field Ahead of Christmas Holiday TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Are Signing Kemba Walker, Says Shams Charania
The Dallas Mavericks seemed to be trending in the right direction at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. They had won 4 games in a row after beating the Brooklyn Nets at the start of November to improve to 6-3, but it's basically been all downhill since then. They...
Ja Morant's triple-double leads the Memphis Grizzlies past the New York Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks went to overtime in their first meeting to open the season, and the second matchup Sunday felt like it was headed in the same direction. The Grizzlies were up two points with six seconds remaining after Grizzlies star Ja Morant made one of two free throws. ...
Mavs BREAKING: Kemba Walker Signing; Can He Help Luka?
Kemba Walker's Knicks homecoming was a bust. Now the 32-year-old former All-Star is nearing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
Wichita Eagle
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Revealed
Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George traveled with the LA Clippers on their two-game road trip that begins in Portland on Tuesday night. The star duo has struggled with injuries since joining forces in 2019, and have once again been sidelined at the same time. Having not made the trip to Portland, both players will be out on Tuesday night vs. the Trail Blazers.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Raptors' Pascal Siakam to return Monday after 10-game absence
Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam will return to action on Monday, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer tweets. Siakam was sidelined early this month with a right adductor strain. Siakam was off to a powerful start prior to suffering the injury on Nov. 4 in Dallas. In his first nine games (35.7 MPG), the 28-year-old was averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Knicks Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
Comments / 0