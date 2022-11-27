Tigers lose another heartbreaker at SMU

The University of Memphis football team has had some gut-wrenching defeats this season and Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas it happened again.

The Memphis defense stopped SMU late to give the Tigers a chance and the offense quickly moved down the field.

On fourth-and-10 at the SMU 43 with the game on the line, Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan hit a wide-open Gabe Rogers for a 24-yard gain to the SMU 19-yard line. The Tigers were trailing by three points and were in field goal range with less than a minute left.

But, Henigan threw an interception in the end zone a few plays later, giving SMU a 34-31 win. It’s the first time Memphis has lost a regular-season finale in nine years.

Henigan finished with 287 passing yards with one touchdown and an interception.

“Seth would be the first one to say that’s on me. No, it’s not,” coach Ryan Silverfield said. “He did everything in his power to get us there. Seth is a young quarterback. He’s still 19 years old. ...Seth gets it. The message to him was hold your chin high.”

Oct. 7 - Houston, 33-32

Oct. 15 - at ECU, 47-45 (4 OT)

Nov. 5 - UCF, 35-28

Nov. 26 - at SMU, 34-31

The loss gives Memphis (6-6, 3-5) a .500 record at the end of the regular season for the second consecutive season. A COVID outbreak forced last year’s Hawaii Bowl to be canceled so the Tigers finished the year with a 6-6 record. A bowl game loss this season would give Memphis its first losing season since going 3-9 in 2013.

Memphis trailed by 11 points with 6:13 remaining when the Tigers put together a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard pass from Henigan to Roc Taylor. The Tigers cut the lead to three with a 2-point conversion pass to Gabe Rogers in the back of the end zone. The defense forced a three-and-out to give Memphis a chance to tie or win the game before the interception by SMU’s Brandon Crossley in the end zone shut the door on a comeback.

Running back Asa Martin took a screen pass 29 yards to spark the final series on the second play of the drive. He finished with seven catches for 74 yards and added 36 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown. The Tigers had three rushing touchdowns in the loss.

“It hurts I ain’t going to lie to you,” linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku said. “I don’t think we’re a 6-6 team. Unfortunately, that’s our record for this year.”

The SMU offense in the second half proved too much to handle. After forcing two punts in the first three SMU drives, the Tigers allowed the Mustangs to score on five straight drives to build a 34-23 lead with 6:13 remaining. Memphis battled back to give itself a chance but could not prevent losing another heartbreaker.

“We knew that it’s a dynamic offense that SMU has,” Silverfield said. “They scored 77 points against Houston and a top-10 offense in the country. The No. 1 wide receiver in all of college football. We knew what they were capable of.”

The Tigers could have entered the fourth quarter tied with SMU after a Gabe Rogers end-around ended with a 5-yard touchdown but a botched snap on the extra point allowed the Mustangs to hold a 24-23 lead heading into the final period. A 24-yard touchdown catch, that gave SMU receiver Rashee Rice the most receiving yards in a season in SMU history, extended the lead to 31-23 with 13:11 left.

Rice, who entered the game leading the country in receiving yards, tallied 13 catches for 147 yards against the Tigers.

Memphis started with a strong run game picking up 60 yards in the opening drive that ended with freshman running back Sutton Smith’s second career touchdown run. Memphis racked up 99 rushing yards in the first quarter before slowing down with just 22 rushing yards in the second quarter.

“Once the rain started coming down midway through the second quarter, they started dropping safeties down,” Silverfield said. “More safety pressure to truly take away the run game.”

Memphis still managed to hold a 17-14 halftime lead before SMU took its first lead of the game with a touchdown drive to start the second half and never looked back. After outrushing SMU 121-38 in the first half, Memphis only had 31 second-half rushing yards.