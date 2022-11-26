DICKINSON - For the second day in a row, the Dickinson State women's basketball team (4-6) was unable to keep up with a sharp-shooting Rocky Mountain College (4-3) team as they fell, 79-48, on Saturday afternoon. The Battlin' Bears outshot the Blue Hawks 50 percent to 34 percent for the game and made ten three-pointers to run away from DSU in a rematch from Friday.

DICKINSON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO