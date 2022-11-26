Read full article on original website
Gus Wright named North Star Men's Player of the Week
BISMARCK - Sophomore forward Gus Wright has been named the North Star Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts in the Sam Milanovich Classic over the weekend, the league announced Monday. Wright averaged 17.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as Dickinson State went 2-0 record...
Blue Hawks drop rematch to Rocky Mountain
DICKINSON - For the second day in a row, the Dickinson State women's basketball team (4-6) was unable to keep up with a sharp-shooting Rocky Mountain College (4-3) team as they fell, 79-48, on Saturday afternoon. The Battlin' Bears outshot the Blue Hawks 50 percent to 34 percent for the game and made ten three-pointers to run away from DSU in a rematch from Friday.
Blue Hawks drop Battlin' Bears, 74-65, to finish Sam Milanovich Classic 2-0
DICKINSON - Dickinson State (3-7) used a balanced offensive effort, as four Blue Haws finished in double figures, to take down Rocky Mountain College, 74-65, and finish the 2022 Sam Milanovich 2-0, and the unofficial champions. For the second consecutive day, DSU turned home court advantage into an impressive shooting...
